REVOLT Announces Excited New Short Film Contest with Audience Awards

Today, REVOLT and Audience Awards announce a call for short film submissions for "Hip Hop Halloween," a special themed episode of "Short & Fresh," REVOLT's monthly anthology series featuring dope short films from rising filmmakers. The "Hip Hop Halloween" episode will debut on the network and REVOLT's On Demand platform this October.

The announcement arrives at a pivotal time in Pop culture, where a wave of groundbreaking black horror content - including Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us, Octavia Spencer's leading role in Ma, and Chris Rock's upcoming reboot of the Saw franchise - has redefined the genre's relationship with the black community.

"When there are significant cultural moments happening in music, film, or the entertainment industry in general, REVOLT has always been a part of furthering the conversation," says Jonathyn Pankratz - Senior Director of Multiplatform Programming & Promotional Strategy. "Short & Fresh, specifically, furthers that conversation by giving a platform to rising filmmakers and highlighting themes relevant to the Hip Hop community. We're thrilled to partner with Audience Awards to tap into the zeitgeist and spotlight this new wave of black horror content. I can't wait to see what our audience comes up with."

"Audience Awards is on a mission to break down barriers and provide exciting opportunities like this one to our diverse filmmaking community," states Paige Williams, CEO and Founder of Audience Awards. "We are proud to partner with REVOLT to take one more step in democratizing entertainment, so that any deserving filmmaker can have a real shot at a successful filmmaking career."

REVOLT is encouraging all viewers to submit their dramatic or comedic short films exploring horror, supernatural, suspense, thriller, or sci-fi themes, told through the lens of Hip Hop culture. The winning filmmakers will receive a paid TV distribution deal and will be spotlighted on REVOLT's social & television platforms.

Submit a film or find out more about the Hip Hop Halloween contest here: https://revolt.tv/hiphophalloween

REVOLT is unapologetically Hip Hop, leading and living Hip Hop culture. REVOLT is THE VOICE of the culture across platforms, engaging Millennial and Gen Z audiences, on REVOLT.tv, across social, TV and live events, through original and live content. Attracting over 50 million young people, REVOLT is accessible 24/7 on digital, TV and on demand. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT launched in broadcast in October 2013 and is available on DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse TV, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink, Altice/Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, Atlantic Broadband, Hotwire, as well as OTT platforms DIRECTV Now, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo TV. REVOLT is also available internationally in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Barbados, Nevis, Anguilla, Monserrat, Bermuda, Aruba, St. Maarten's, Trinidad and the U.S.V.I.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You