REDEFINED Documentary Initiative From NFB, TIFF to Premiere in September

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Five emerging filmmakers are the focus of REDEFINED, a short documentary initiative from the National Film Board of Canada and the Toronto International Film Festival examining the diversity of Canadian and Indigenous identity. The project follows a nationwide call for submissions issued a year earlier, and the resulting films are set to premiere at TIFF Lightbox in Toronto and simultaneously online through the National Film Board's platform.

One year after a nationwide call for submissions, these REDEFINED projects will premiere Wednesday, September 16, at 6 p.m. ET at TIFF Lightbox Cinema 3 and worldwide on NFB.

REDEFINED | Short Film Showcase

RE/ROUTE by Gabrielle Côté, an emerging filmmaker in Montreal;

pahkwêsikan sâkihitowin: Bannock is Love by Tyra Delver, a Two-Spirited artist, photographer and filmmaker from Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Treaty 6 territory, Alberta;

Where Our Flowers Grow by Maxime Kornachuk, a Red River Métis animator;

Restaurant Kids by Sylvia Mok, a Halifax-born, Toronto-based writer and director;

Butter Chicken to Go by Prajj, a Toronto-based writer, director and artist.

Exploring culture, belonging, identity and sovereign(ties) through personal storytelling, REDEFINED offers a powerful portrait of a generation reimagining what Canada is—and what it could become.

'At a time when understanding one another has never been more important, the filmmakers of REDEFINED are bringing fresh perspectives to the conversation about who we are as Canadians and who we are becoming. Developed over the course of a year with NFB mentorship and production support, these films are a powerful reminder that the many voices and experiences that shape this country are a source of strength. We are proud to partner with TIFF to help boost the next generation of Canadian and Indigenous filmmakers and to share these diverse stories with the country,' said Suzanne Guèvremont, Government Film Commissioner and NFB Chairperson.

'These five short documentaries showcase the creativity, insight and distinct perspectives of an exciting new generation of Canadian filmmakers,' said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer at TIFF. 'We're delighted to present these works at the Festival, reflecting the spirit of TIFF Next Wave while connecting emerging talent with audiences eager to discover bold new voices.'

REDEFINED is produced by the National Film Board of Canada in collaboration with the Toronto International Film Festival.

Films and Filmmakers of REDEFINED

RE/ROUTE by Gabrielle Côté (9 min 18 s), produced by Christine Aubé

Through surreal transformations of real-world imagery, two visions of urban life question how the cities we build shape our lives and the future we are creating.

Gabrielle Côté uses image collage as a tool for social observation, exploring the ways in which built environments shape human behaviour and community. Her recent works include Fenêtres sur Montréal (2024) and Des gens vivent ici (2025), two animated documentary shorts that examine contemporary urban experience.

pahkwêsikan sâkihitowin: Bannock is Love by Tyra Delver (10 min 39 s), produced by Chehala Leonard

Gathering family, friends and community members around a beloved traditional food, pahkwêsikan sâkihitowin: Bannock is Love reflects on the role of bannock in sustaining Indigenous identity, memory and connection.

Tyra Delver creates intimate and evocative portraits of Indigenous life, drawing on lived experience, imagination and personal truth. Deeply rooted in her community and inspired by generations of Indigenous artists, she uses storytelling to explore, celebrate and share her cultural heritage.

Where Our Flowers Grow by Maxime Kornachuk (11 min), produced by Jelena Popović

Métis people of all ages share their journeys of cultural reconnection in a visually striking animated documentary where personal stories become the seeds of a collective resurgence.

A graduate of Université de Saint-Boniface's Multimedia Communications program, Maxime Kornachuk draws inspiration from the rich tradition of Métis beadwork, using stop-motion and rotoscope animation to examine identity, memory and belonging. Through his films, he honours Métis artistic traditions while imagining new paths forward.

Restaurant Kids by Sylvia Mok (12 min 21 s), produced by Liz Cowie

In Halifax, a close-knit community of Chinese restaurateurs reflects on the sacrifices, resilience and sense of belonging that shaped a generation raised in family-run restaurants.

A self-described 'restaurant kid' herself, Sylvia Mok draws inspiration from her experience growing up in her family's restaurant after her parents immigrated from Hong Kong. A 2026 BFA graduate of York University, Mok is committed to contributing her voice to the evolving landscape of Canadian film and TV.

Butter Chicken to Go by Prajj (11 min 48 s), produced by Kate Vollum

It's winter in Toronto. During the evening dinner rush, South Asian delivery drivers navigate the city streets, reflecting on the unique journeys that brought each of them here—stories that reveal a universal quest for belonging.

Prajj's work blends bold storytelling with an experimental DIY spirit. His films have screened at TIFF Next Wave, the Reel Asian Film Festival, Toronto Youth Shorts and more. Working across film, video art, installation and zines, he creates playful, genre-bending works that challenge conventional forms and perspectives.

The REDEFINED showcase brings together short works from filmmakers selected through the open submission process, with the National Film Board making the completed films available to audiences beyond the festival screening through its online platform.

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