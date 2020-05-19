REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Returns to HBO on May 26

HBO's REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL returns for an all-new episode TUESDAY, MAY 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. The 277th episode is highlighted by a virtual roundtable discussion led by Gumbel, who is joined by players' association chiefs DeMaurice Smith (NFL), Michele Roberts (NBA), and Tony Clark (MLB) to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the re-start of professional sports in America.



The production of this month's episode adheres to social distancing guidelines.



Additional segments include:



*Sports Leagues & COVID-19. Correspondent David Scott examines some of the questionable decisions that leagues, and teams have made since their seasons shut down due to the pandemic.

Producers: Nick Dolin, Chapman Downes, Josh Fine, Max Gershberg.



*Korean Baseball Organization. As the U.S. grapples with how to bring back professional sports amidst a pandemic, one nation serves as a model: South Korea, where the wildly popular Korean Baseball Organization returned earlier this month. Correspondent Jon Frankel interviews current and former KBO players and public health experts about the country's remarkable turnaround and what it could mean for Major League Baseball and American sports in general.

Producers: Jordan Kronick, Matt Maranz.



*Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. A few months after winning the SUPER BOWL with the Kansas City Chiefs, starting offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is now on the front lines helping to save lives amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As the virus spread across the world, Duvernay-Tardif turned to his second occupation as a medical professional, volunteering at a long-term healthcare facility in his native Quebec, covering shifts for overworked and overtaxed healthcare workers who are fighting the pandemic. Duvernay-Tardif speaks with Andrea Kremer about his experience on the front lines, and when it will be safe for sports to return.

Producers: Chapman Downes, Evan Burgos.



The executive producers of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL are Peter Nelson and Joe Perskie.

