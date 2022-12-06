READY TO LOVE to Return For New Season on OWN in January
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will premiere the 7th season of its hit dating series “Ready to Love” Friday, January 6 at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST.
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will premiere the 7th season of its hit dating series "Ready to Love" Friday, January 6 at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST. This season the show returns to Miami, where an all-new cast of 16 hopeful singles will meet and - over the course of 14 weekly episodes - interact, date, eliminate unfavorable prospects, and ultimately determine which are truly ready to love.
"Ready to Love" is Friday night's #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+) in 2022 to date. The show's average viewership has grown over last year across all key demos.
This season, "Ready to Love" will air the show's landmark 100th episode and will mark the occasion with a special celebrating the show's success at helping Black men and women navigate the singles scene to find lasting love.
"Ready to Love's average viewership has grown across all key demos in each of the past 2 years, where it has anchored our strong Friday night unscripted lineup," said Tina Perry, OWN President. "Total viewership is up more than 20% over that period too, MAKING IT one of the network's most watched shows and an audience favorite. We look forward to the continued success of this series and we are excited to showcase hopeful love and relationships in our programming."
"It's rare for a long-running series to continue growing its audience, but that's exactly what 'Ready to Love' is doing," said executive producer Will Packer.
"We keep the show fresh, exciting and real by bringing together the right mix of singles who are committed to finding love, and this season our Miami hopefuls get down to business right out of the gate. Whether you're a longtime 'Ready to Love' fan or new to our viewing family, we've got a great new season in store."
Host Tommy Miles returns to Miami, where 16 sexy Black men and women who are LOOKING FOR lasting relationships will begin their "Ready to Love" journey. Sparks fly from the very start as the singles learn that before the first night is over two of them will be going home.
A special guest couple who found love on the show returns to coach the singles and makes a startling announcement that brings the first evening to a standstill and has everyone rethinking their dating strategy. Throughout the season drama, love triangles and broken hearts will threaten - and strengthen - budding romances, as only the strongest connections will remain intact.
The show is executive produced by Will Packer, Will Packer Media, and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment. Anthony Sylvester and Angela Fitts executive produce for Lighthearted Entertainment.
Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer's popular dating series hosted by Tommy Miles explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown Black men and Black women in their 30s and 40s who are each LOOKING FOR lasting love and an authentic relationship. Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment produce the series.
Watch the new trailer here:
