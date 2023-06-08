READY TO LOVE Returns to OWN For Season 8 in July

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will premiere the all-new 8th Season of its hit love and relationship dating series “Ready to Love” Friday, July 7 at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST.

“Ready to Love” is not your mother’s “let’s fall in love in thirty minutes or less” dating show; these are grown men and women in their 30’s and 40’s who are seeking the special relationship-of-a-lifetime that has eluded them thus far, and the baggage they each bring to the party is real.

The old adage that “The course of love never did run smooth” is proven to be truer than ever when these eager singles come together to meet, date, cross-date, group-date and re-date, all in an effort to discover and claim “the one.”

The romantic high drama is palpable from the moment that 18 attractive and successful women and men first set eyes on one another at the Mansion Mixer in DALLAS that sets them all off on the bumpy road to love.

Before the Mansion Mixer has ended, the women will decide which of the men will be eliminated from their pool of potential suitors, and the men must do the same, eliminating one of the women.

From that point on, it's up to the remaining singles to stay in the game as long as possible to better their chances of meeting and courting their match, since each week somebody is eliminated. Throughout the season drama, love triangles and broken hearts will threaten – and strengthen – budding romances, as only the strongest connections will remain intact.

Host Tommy Miles encourages everyone to open up with their dates and reveal their authentic selves in order to better connect, and he also issues dating challenges that will allow potential partners to get to know one another better.

It might be inviting your ex to meet your new potential love, or taking your date home to meet family and friends. But no matter how simple the challenge, you can be certain that the drama will ensue each time somebody unpacks their baggage.

The show has been Friday night's #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+) in 2022.

The show is executive produced by Will Packer and Richard Brown of Will Packer Media, and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment. Anthony Sylvester and Angela Fitts executive produce for Lighthearted Entertainment.

Watch a sneak peek of the new season here:



