RATINGS: TONIGHT SHOW Delivers Its Best 18-49 Rating For A Non-NFL Week Since June

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of Oct. 7-11 in adults 18-49 with the show's highest 18-49 and total-viewers weekly averages, excluding weeks of high-rated NFL lead-ins, since June.

"Tonight's" 0.38 rating in 18-49 and 1.850 million viewers for the week rank as the show's best averages, excluding weeks when the show benefited from primetime NFL lead-ins, since the week of June 24-28 (0.41 in 18-49, 2.102 million viewers overall).

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.22 rating in adults 18-49 to lead the 12:35 a.m. ET hour over "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (0.19). Season to date, Seth leads Corden and ABC's "Nightline" in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

On the digital front, "The Tonight Show" achieved the show's best Youtube viewing week of the year, garnering 67.1 million total views. Videos featuring Priyanka Chopra earned more than 3.7 million views on YouTube, including the 'Hot Ones' segment together with Jimmy that tallied 2.3 million views.

In combined Youtube and Facebook viewing, "Tonight" easily ranked #1 as the week's #1 most-viewed entertainment TV program across the competition, 86 million views for the week. (Source: ListenFirst Media, 10/7/19-10/13/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], excludes and Kids programming).

Year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels in 2019 (excludes WWE programs & specials, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-10/13/19).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" notched 12.6 million views of new videos on Youtube last week, making this its second best week of the year. "A Closer Look" again powered the viewing with the three instalments generating an average of 2.7 million views each. Year-to-date "Late Night" has accumulated 543 million views on YouTube, which is up +119% from the same time-frame last year.

In each of the last five weeks, one or more of Seth's "A Closer Look" segments have ranked as the most-viewed non guest-celebrity-involved late-night Youtube video(s) of the week across the broadcast competition (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; L F // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Late-Fringe Daypart; ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube]; 9/9-9/15, 9/16-9/22, 9/23-9/29, 9/30-10/6, 10/7-10/13).

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" amassed 3.7 million Youtube Views last week, MAKING IT the show's second best weekly total since premiere. "A Little Late" has amassed 20.4 million views on Youtube since its premiere on Sept. 16.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Oct. 7-11. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.38 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.37/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.32/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.19/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.850 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.991 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.759 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.095 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.135 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.206 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.646 million viewers *

* All Friday shows except "Nightline" were encores and NBC and CBS encores were excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.39 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.39/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.33/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.891 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.306 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.841 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.138 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.191 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.222 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.666 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF OCT. 7-11

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.19

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.11

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.13 (R) **

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.665 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.262 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.382 million viewers (R) **



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.686 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.523 million viewers

** Preempted on Monday and Wednesday.





