RATINGS: TONIGHT & LATE NIGHT Deliver Best Averages for Non-NFL Week Since May

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" have delivered their top weekly adult 18-49 averages, excluding weeks of high-rated primetime NFL coverage, since May, and, excluding those NFL weeks, "A Little Late with Lily Singh" has generated its top rated week to date.

According to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.41 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.093 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings for the week of Dec. 16-20, generating "Tonight's" top 18-49 average, excluding weeks with primetime NFL lead-ins, since May 20-24 (0.42) and its most-watched non-NFL week since June 24-28 (2.102 million).

"Tonight's" week was led by Friday's telecast, featuring guests Eddie Murphy and Greta Gerwig, which scored a 0.47 in 18-49, best for "Tonight" on a non-NFL night since Thursday, June 27, the night of a live telecast following a Democratic presidential debate. "Tonight" also excelled on Tuesday of last week, the night of primetime's "Voice 17" finale, with its 0.44 rating tying as "Tonight's second-best non-NFL night of the season.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" earned a 0.25 rating in 18-49 to score the show's highest average for a non-NFL week since May 20-24 (0.25), and, with 1.283 million viewers overall, generated its most-watched non-NFL week since Feb. 25-March 1 (1.376 million).

At 1:35 a.m. ET, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" set new series records, excluding NFL weeks, in 18-49 (0.17) and total viewers (782,000).

In the digital realm, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" delivered a series-record week in Youtube viewing with 70 million views, and was the week's #2 entertainment program in Youtube viewing behind only "Saturday Night Live" (78 million views, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 12/16/19-12/22/19; Brand Type: TV Shows. Excludes Children's programs and WWE).

Year-to-date, "Tonight" has accumulated 2.5 billion Youtube views, up +18% from 2018.

For the calendar year 2019 to date, "Tonight" is the #1 most-viewed Entertainment Program on television across social channels (excludes WWE programs & specials, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-12/22/19).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" generated the show's BEST WEEK EVER of Youtube viewing for both total views and new views. New-video views totalled 15.5 million, which topped the previous record set one week earlier by 1 million. This was accomplished despite the show last week airing only three "A Closer Looks," which between them netted 9 million views. Meyers' monologues and interviews of Rep. Adam Schiff and comedian John Mulaney accounted for the bulk of the other views during the record-setting week.

When looking at total views (current and historical content), "Late Night" drew 22 million Youtube views and also set a new record for the show, eclipsing the previous high by 2 million.

Year-to-date, "Late Night" has generated 706 million views on YouTube, up +114% from the same time-frame last year. Counting new videos only, "Late Night" has earned 607 million views, up +131% year-over-year.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh," fueled by Lilly's interview of Malala Yousafzai, generated its best week of new Youtube views in a month. Segments with Malala accounted for three of the show's five most-viewed videos of the week. The show's Intagram post about Malala's first selfie earned the most responses of any Instagram post among freshman shows last week (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Content Responses [Instagram]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 12/16/19-12/22/19.)/

Since its premiere on Sept. 16, "A Little Late" has earned 37 million views on YouTube, which ranks #1 across all new series in that time-frame (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-12/22/19).





