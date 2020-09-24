RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Tops Wednesday Ratings
See last night's ratings belo!
Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (9/23/20):
FOX (4.938 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) shot to the top demo spot on Wednesday thanks to the season premiere of "The Masked Singer" (5.418 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and the debut of "I Can See Your Voice" (4.457 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2).
NBC (5.951 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was the silver draw with "America's Got Talent: Countdown to the Finale" (5.235 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) followed by the two-hour "America's Got Talent" (6.309 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) season finale.
Next up was CBS (2.629 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its lineup of "Big Brother 22" (4.032 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2), "Love Island" (1.875 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "48 Hours Suspicion" (1.979 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).
Meanwhile, ABC (1.796 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up the feature "The Wonderful World of Disney: Guardians of the Galaxy" (1.960 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) alongside a repeat of "The Goldbergs" (0.976 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #9).
And finally, the penultimate "The 100" (0.569 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) and the season finale of "Coroner" (0.707 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) on The CW (0.638 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night.
Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):
+50.00% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. 9/9/20)
+33.33% - America's Got Talent
+33.33% - 48 HOURS Suspicion (vs. 9/9/20)
+10.00% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. 9/9/20)
0.00% - Coroner
-50.00% - The 100
Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):
0.00% - Coroner (vs. Hypnotize Me)
-8.33% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. Survivor: Island of the Idols)
-27.27% - America's Got Talent (vs. Chicago Fire/Chicago PD)
-44.00% - The Masked Singer
-50.00% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. Survivor: Island of the Idols/Big Brother 21)
-50.00% - THE 100 (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Repeat))
-56.00% - I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (vs. The Masked Singer)
-66.67% - 48 HOURS Suspicion (vs. BIG BROTHER 21)
Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (9/25/19):
FOX (7.898 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.5, #1) surged to the top spot on Wednesday with the two-hour season premiere of "The Masked Singer" (7.898 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.5, #1).
Second place then went to CBS (5.260 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) with the debut of "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.289 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2) followed by the season finale of "Big Brother 21" (4.230 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2).
Next up was NBC (7.052 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) with the season openers to "Chicago Med" (7.413 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T6), "Chicago Fire" (7.223 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T4) and "Chicago PD" (6.520 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T4).
Meanwhile, ABC (3.974 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) offered up its season premieres of "The Goldbergs" (4.484 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T6), "Schooled" (3.441 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #9), "Modern Family" (4.041 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T6), "Single Parents" (2.811 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T10) and "Stumptown" (4.534 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T10).
And finally, a repeat "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.764 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) and the season finale of "Hypnotize Me" (0.449 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) on The CW (0.607 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.
Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):
+20.00% - BIG BROTHER 21
0.00% - Hypnotize Me
Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):
+47.06% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire/Star)
0.00% - HYPNOTIZE ME (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))
-8.33% - Chicago Fire
-8.33% - Chicago PD
-16.67% - Chicago Med
-25.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols
-28.57% - The Goldbergs
-29.41% - BIG BROTHER 21
-33.33% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)
-36.36% - Stumptown (vs. A Million Little Things)
-37.50% - Modern Family
-46.15% - Single Parents
In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):
· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.2/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.9/6.
· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.5/3.
· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.2/5 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.
· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.1/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.
Source: Nielsen Media Research
From This Author TV News Desk
- Draag Covers Deerhunter Classic 'Nothing Ever Happened'
- Bruce Hornsby to Perform on Bonnaroo's Virtual Roo-ality Live Stream
- Jason Isaacs Joins SEX EDUCATION Season Three
- RØDE Microphones' Film Competition Entries Close Oct. 7
- Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Share Music Video For 'Late Night City'
- Ashly Burch & Dana Snyder Will Star on THE GHOST AND MOLLY MCGEE