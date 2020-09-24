RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Tops Wednesday Ratings

See last night's ratings belo!

Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (9/23/20):

FOX (4.938 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) shot to the top demo spot on Wednesday thanks to the season premiere of "The Masked Singer" (5.418 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and the debut of "I Can See Your Voice" (4.457 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2).

NBC (5.951 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was the silver draw with "America's Got Talent: Countdown to the Finale" (5.235 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) followed by the two-hour "America's Got Talent" (6.309 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) season finale.

Next up was CBS (2.629 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its lineup of "Big Brother 22" (4.032 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2), "Love Island" (1.875 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "48 Hours Suspicion" (1.979 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.796 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up the feature "The Wonderful World of Disney: Guardians of the Galaxy" (1.960 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) alongside a repeat of "The Goldbergs" (0.976 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #9).

And finally, the penultimate "The 100" (0.569 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) and the season finale of "Coroner" (0.707 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) on The CW (0.638 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. 9/9/20)

+33.33% - America's Got Talent

+33.33% - 48 HOURS Suspicion (vs. 9/9/20)

+10.00% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. 9/9/20)

0.00% - Coroner

-50.00% - The 100

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Coroner (vs. Hypnotize Me)

-8.33% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. Survivor: Island of the Idols)

-27.27% - America's Got Talent (vs. Chicago Fire/Chicago PD)

-44.00% - The Masked Singer

-50.00% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. Survivor: Island of the Idols/Big Brother 21)

-50.00% - THE 100 (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Repeat))

-56.00% - I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (vs. The Masked Singer)

-66.67% - 48 HOURS Suspicion (vs. BIG BROTHER 21)

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (9/25/19):

FOX (7.898 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.5, #1) surged to the top spot on Wednesday with the two-hour season premiere of "The Masked Singer" (7.898 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.5, #1).

Second place then went to CBS (5.260 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) with the debut of "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.289 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2) followed by the season finale of "Big Brother 21" (4.230 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2).

Next up was NBC (7.052 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) with the season openers to "Chicago Med" (7.413 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T6), "Chicago Fire" (7.223 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T4) and "Chicago PD" (6.520 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T4).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.974 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) offered up its season premieres of "The Goldbergs" (4.484 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T6), "Schooled" (3.441 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #9), "Modern Family" (4.041 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T6), "Single Parents" (2.811 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T10) and "Stumptown" (4.534 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T10).

And finally, a repeat "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.764 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) and the season finale of "Hypnotize Me" (0.449 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) on The CW (0.607 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - Hypnotize Me

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+47.06% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire/Star)

0.00% - HYPNOTIZE ME (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

-8.33% - Chicago Fire

-8.33% - Chicago PD

-16.67% - Chicago Med

-25.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-28.57% - The Goldbergs

-29.41% - BIG BROTHER 21

-33.33% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)

-36.36% - Stumptown (vs. A Million Little Things)

-37.50% - Modern Family

-46.15% - Single Parents

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.2/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.9/6.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.5/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.2/5 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.1/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles