RATINGS: THE GOOD PLACE and SVU Maintain +100%

The fifth season premiere of "Superstore" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) is up up 0.2 of a point or +33% versus last season's finale in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.6 on May 16) and up +47% in total viewers (2.876 million vs. 1.952 million). It pulls within 0.2 of a point of "Young Sheldon" in the half-hour (0.8 vs. 1.0) after trailing CBS in the timeslot with the year-ago "Superstore" season premiere by 1.3 rating points (0.9 vs. 2.2).

"Superstore" last season reached more than 35 million viewers.

"Superstore" grew versus its next-day 18-49 results by +120% after just 3 days of delayed digital and linear viewing, including encores, up to +160% after 7 days and up to +228% after 35 days.

By the end of the season that average episode had grown all the way to a 2.8 rating (from a 0.8 based on next-day results).

"Superstore" was up +25% last season versus one year earlier in digital viewership among adults 18-49 (L+35).

The premiere of "Perfect Harmony" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) retains 90% of its total-viewer lead-in from "Superstore" in a timeslot where NBC comedies last season averaged a 74% retention of lead-in in total viewers. It also delivers NBC's best total-viewer result in the timeslot with comedy since Nov.15, 2018 (2.686 million with "The Good Place").

Note that, for an average NBC comedy last season, delayed viewing after the first night accounted for more than 70% of its 35-day rating.

The fourth season premiere of "The Good Place" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) maintains 100% versus where the show ended last season with its Jan. 24 finale in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7 from 9:30-10 p.m.) and grows in total viewers (2.432 million vs. 2.417 million). It builds on its lead-in by +40% in adult 18-49 rating.

"The Good Place" grew versus its next-day 18-49 results by +144% after 3 days of delayed digital and linear viewing, including encores, up to +195% after 7 days and up to +291% after 35 days.

Since its Netflix release date on 8/27/19, "The Good Place" Season 3 ranks as the #1 acquired series on Netflix measured as part of Nielsen's SVOD Content Ratings service.o

By the end of the season the average had increased all the way to a 3.3 rating(from a 0.8 based on next-day results).

The show's 9/19/16 pilot is up to more than 46 million viewers and a 21.6 rating in 18-49.

"The Good Place" surged last season by +34% versus one year earlier in digital viewership among adults 18-49 (L+35).

The debut of "Sunnyside" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) is close to rounding up to a 0.5 in 18-49 rating (currently reporting a 0.44 in these preliminary fast-affiliate results), which would equal NBC's highest rating in the timeslot with comedy since March 21. It finishes within 0.1 of a point of its "Good Place" lead-in in adults 18-34, men 18-34 and women 18-34.

Note that NBC's comedies more than tripled their next-day ratings over 35 days on average last season, as viewers did more and more of their viewing across platforms over time.

The Record-Breaking 21st season premiere of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) retains 100% of where it ended last season in 18-48 (0.7 vs. 0.7 for its season finale on May 16)and grows in total viewers (3.715 million vs. 3.582 million).It finishes #1 or tied for #1 in the timeslot among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults and women 18-49; adults, men and women 18-34; and women 25-54. It also was television #1 most-watched series last season, with more than 150 billion minutes viewed across NBC, USA and ION.

On NBC, "Law & Order: SVU" grew last season versus its next-day total-viewer results by +80% after 3 days of delayed digital and linear viewing, including encores, up to +103% after 7 days and up to +141% after 35 days. By the end of the season that average episode had grown to 10.1 million viewers (from 4.2 million based on next-day results).

"Law & Order: SVU" is reaching a whole new younger audience through digital platforms, with last season's average age for its digital audience (33) coming in 34 years younger than the average age for the show's linear audience (67).

In Late-Night Metered Markets Thursday Night:

In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.3/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.6/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2.

From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.0/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

NOTE: Primetime results are based on "fast affiliate time period" data from Nielsen Media Research. All ratings are "live plus same day" unless otherwise indicated.





