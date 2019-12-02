RATINGS: THE GOOD DOCTOR Grows to a 7-Week High in Adults 18-49

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 9.4 million and 1.6/8 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Good Doctor" grew over the prior week by 14% in Adults 18-49 (1.6/8 vs. 1.4/7) to score its highest-rated telecast in 7 weeks and to tie its top-rated in 9 weeks since its season premiere-since 10/7/19 and 9/23/19, respectively.

After ranking No. 6 in L+SD, "The Good Doctor" emerged as Monday's No. 1 series in Total Viewers in L+3 (9.4 million). In addition, the ABC drama ranked as the night's No. 2 series in Adults 18-49 in L+3 (1.6/8), moving up from No. 4 in L+SD. In the 10:00 p.m. hour, "The Good Doctor" stood as the No. 1 series with Adults 18-49, nearly tying the combined deliveries of CBS' "Bull" and NBC's "Bluff City Law" (1.7/8).

With gains of +3.58 million viewers and +0.7 rating points from L+SD to L+3, "The Good Doctor" ranked as Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 (tie).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live +3 Day Program Ratings, 11/25/19.





Related Articles View More TV Stories