RATINGS: THE DISNEY HOLIDAY SINGALONG Sparks ABC Victory

Here are the highlights of the 14 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (11/30/20):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: ABC and CBS are inflated due to local market NFL preemptions.]

ABC (4.958 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) got a boost on Monday thanks to its special lineup of "The Disney Holiday Singalong" (5.728 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1), "CMA Country Christmas" (4.727 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) and the fall finale of "The Good Doctor" (4.419 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5).

NBC (5.757 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) was a close second with its duo of "The Voice" (6.993 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) and "Weakest Link" (3.287 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Next up was CBS (4.811 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with week two of "The Neighborhood" (5.954 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.977 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "All Rise" (4.155 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "Bull" (4.812 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.378 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up "LA's Finest" (1.520 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and the finale to "Filthy Rich" (1.237 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

And finally, The CW (0.749 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.866 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12), another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.856 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.638 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - Weakest Link

+16.67% - The Good Doctor

+12.50% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - All Rise

0.00% - LA's Finest

0.00% - Filthy Rich

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+71.43% - The Disney Holiday Singalong (vs. The Great Christmas Light Fight)

+20.00% - WEAKEST LINK (vs. Making It)

+14.29% - CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS (vs. The Great Christmas Light Fight)

-16.67% - Bull (vs. Bull (Repeat))

-18.18% - The Voice

-22.22% - The Good Doctor

-28.57% - ALL RISE (vs. ALL RISE (Repeat))

-40.00% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Repeat))

-57.14% - FILTHY RICH (vs. Prodigal Son)

-60.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Repeat))

-78.57% - LA's Finest (vs. 9-1-1)

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/2/19):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Some local NFL coverage is currently reflected in CBS fast-affiliate averages.]

FOX (5.081 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the demo champ on Monday thanks to the fall finales of "9-1-1" (6.742 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2) and "Prodigal Son" (3.420 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

The silver then went to NBC (6.307 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) with a new "The Voice" (7.989 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and the return of "Making It" (2.943 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

Next up was CBS (5.408 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) and its repeat lineup of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (7.042 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1), "All Rise" (4.557 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and "Bull" (4.624 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9).

Meanwhile, ABC (4.556 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up the season premiere of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (4.050 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), another "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (3.553 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and the fall finale of "The Good Doctor" (6.066 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4).

And finally, The CW (0.657 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with the fall finale to "All American" (0.735 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and a new "Black Lightning" (0.579 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - 9-1-1

0.00% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - Prodigal Son

0.00% - All American

0.00% - Black Lightning

-8.33% - The Voice

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+180.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. THE RESIDENT (Repeat))

+40.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

-26.67% - The Voice

-33.33% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-35.71% - The Good Doctor

-36.36% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 8:00

-36.36% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 9:00

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

-50.00% - MAKING IT (vs. Deal or No Deal: Happy Howie Days)

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles