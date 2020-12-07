RATINGS: THE DISNEY HOLIDAY SINGALONG Ranks Number One

ABC Monday Primetime (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 6.1 million and 1.1/6 in AD18-49):

ABC stood as Monday's No. 1 entertainment network outright for the 2nd straight week among Adults 18-49 in the Live+3 Day ratings (1.1/6), leading runner-up NBC by 10% (1.0/6), as well as all-original lineups on CBS by 38% (0.8/5) and FOX by 175% (0.4/2). In fact, ABC ranked or tied as Monday's No. 1 entertainment network for the 5th week running with Adults 18-49.

"The Disney Holiday Singalong" (8:00-9:00 p.m. - 6.4 million and 1.4/8 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Disney Holiday Singalong" ranked as Monday's No. 1 entertainment program with Adults 18-49 (1.4/8), topping its nearest competition on the night by 27% (NBC's "The Voice" = 1.1/6).

"The Disney Holiday Singalong" stood as the highest-rated entertainment special so far this season in Adults 18-49 (1.4/8).

"CMA Country Christmas" (9:00-10:00 p.m. - 4.7 million and 0.8/4 in AD18-49):

Airing in November for the first time in 3 years, ABC's "CMA Country Christmas" held 100% of its year-ago performance among Adults 18-49 (0.8/4).

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 7.2 million and 1.0/7 in AD18-49):

The winter finale of ABC's "The Good Doctor" was the No. 1 entertainment show in Monday's 10 o'clock hour for the 5th consecutive week with Adults 18-49 (1.0/7), beating CBS' "Bull" by 25% (0.8/5) and NBC's "The Weakest Link" by 43% (0.7/4).

The ABC drama was Monday's No. 1 scripted program with Adults 18-49 (1.0/7-tie).

"The Good Doctor" stood as Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers (+3.21 million) and Adults 18-49 (+0.4 rating points). In fact, the ABC drama grew by more than +3.00 million Total Viewers for the 5th week in a row from its Live+Same Day average to Live+3 Day.

View More TV Stories Related Articles