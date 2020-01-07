RATINGS: THE BACHELOR on ABC Returns on Top in Demos on Monday

ABC (6.033 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) was the demo champ on Monday thanks to the return of "The Bachelor" (6.033 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1).

NBC (6.941 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) settled for the silver with its season premieres of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (8.030 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) and "Manifest" (4.765 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3).

Next up was CBS (6.303 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and originals from "The Neighborhood" (6.914 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (6.695 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), "All Rise" (5.909 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7) and "Bull" (6.195 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #6).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.003 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up repeats of "9-1-1" (2.571 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8) and "Prodigal Son" (1.435 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #9).

And finally, The CW (0.475 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with encores of "Supergirl" (0.668 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) and "Crisis Aftermath" (0.283 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 12/16/19)

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. 12/16/19)

-14.29% - Bull (vs. 12/16/19)

-28.57% - ALL RISE (vs. 12/16/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - Bull (vs. Bull (Repeat))

+20.00% - The Bachelor

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-9.09% - ALL RISE (vs. Young Sheldon/The Neighborhood (Repeats))

-18.18% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

-18.18% - Manifest

-27.78% - America's Got Talent: The Champions





Related Articles View More TV Stories