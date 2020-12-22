RATINGS: TAMRON HALL Builds for the 2nd Straight Week in Households and Viewers

During the week of Dec. 7, 2020, "Tamron Hall" built for the 2nd straight week in Households (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating) and Total Viewers (+3% - 1.182 million vs. 1.144 million). In fact, "Tamron Hall" matched its highest-rated week of the season in Households (0.9 rating). For the 2nd week in a row, "Tamron Hall" posted the biggest week-to-week growth of any Syndicated talk show in Households (+13%).

"Tamron Hall" was 1 of only 2 Syndicated talk shows to improve over the same week last year in Total Viewers (+3% - 1.182 million vs. 1.146 million on w/o 12/9/19).

The week of Dec. 7 featured an exclusive sitdown with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg who, in her first interview since the election, discussed the social media platform's controversial handling of disinformation. During the week, "Tamron Hall" also got into the holiday spirit with the Property Brothers, Vivica A. FOX and Jackée Harry, and paying it forward with Marcus Lemonis. The show also highlighted "what's hot now" with cast members from "Power Book II: Ghost," "Voices of Fire," "Nurses," "House of Ho" and "Welcome to Plathville."

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter, and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.