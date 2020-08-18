Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: See the NBC Ratings Report for Monday 8/17/20

Article Pixel

NBC ranks #1 or is tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. 

Aug. 18, 2020  
RATINGS: See the NBC Ratings Report for Monday 8/17/20

NBC ranks #1 or is tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 on 13 of 13 Monday nights so far this summer among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

From 8-10 p.m., an encore of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.4 in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers) tied as the #1 program in the night in 18-49.

In total viewers, "Ninja" saw an increase in total viewers from a week ago (2.5 million vs. 2.3 million).

"Ninja" also tied for #1 in 18-34 and 25-54.

From 10-11 p.m. ET, the Democratic National Convention drew a 0.3 in 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers.

A reminder that Nielsen's fast-affiliate ratings are not time zone-adjusted and are subject to change for live events coverage.

NOTE: Primetime results are based on "fast affiliate time period" data from Nielsen Media Research. All ratings are "live plus same day" unless otherwise indicated.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!
  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!