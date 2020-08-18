RATINGS: See the NBC Ratings Report for Monday 8/17/20
NBC ranks #1 or is tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.
NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 on 13 of 13 Monday nights so far this summer among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.
From 8-10 p.m., an encore of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.4 in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers) tied as the #1 program in the night in 18-49.
In total viewers, "Ninja" saw an increase in total viewers from a week ago (2.5 million vs. 2.3 million).
"Ninja" also tied for #1 in 18-34 and 25-54.
From 10-11 p.m. ET, the Democratic National Convention drew a 0.3 in 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers.
A reminder that Nielsen's fast-affiliate ratings are not time zone-adjusted and are subject to change for live events coverage.
NOTE: Primetime results are based on "fast affiliate time period" data from Nielsen Media Research. All ratings are "live plus same day" unless otherwise indicated.