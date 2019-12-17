RATINGS: SOUTH PARK Finishes 23rd Season as #1 Prime Comedy in Key P18-49 Demo for Seventh Straight Year

South Park finished its 23rd season on Comedy Central as the #1 prime comedy in the key demo of P18-49 for the seventh consecutive year, averaging a 1.29 rating for L+3 viewing. SOUTH PARK also ranked as cable's top-rated series with M18-34 on Wednesday nights, delivering a strong 1.9 L+3 rating throughout season 23. The series averaged 1.4 million total viewers for the recently wrapped 10-episode season.

South Park continues to serve as a top franchise across all of TV. Including new episode premieres and repeats, there were nearly 30 billion minutes of South Park consumed on linear in 2019, up +36% from 2018 (L+7 viewing).

On digital and social platforms, South Park drove 113 million views throughout season 23, up +53% from season 22. The series earned more than 8 million engagements across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, up +49% from the previous season.

Episodes from season 23 are available to stream in HD exclusively on South Park Studios and Hulu the day after they premiere. Fans will continue to have next-day access to new episodes, as well as the entire South Park library, across all internet-connected devices with a Hulu subscription. New episodes and a selection of curated episodes will be available to stream on SouthPark.cc.com, cc.com and the Comedy Central App.

Comedy Central's South Park launched on August 13, 1997. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of South Park. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning South Park. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of SOUTH PARK Digital Studios.

The uncensored episodes are also available for download on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, XBOX Live, Google Play, Sony Entertainment Network, Vudu and Verizon Flexview.





