RATINGS: Part 2 of ABC's THE BACHELOR Live Finale Marks the Series' Most-Watched Telecast in 4 Years

"The Bachelor" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 8.5 million and 2.4/12 in AD18-49):

Part 2 of the live "The Bachelor" season finale event grew over the prior night's Part 1 by 10% in Total Viewers (8.5 million vs. 7.7 million) and by 14% among Adults 18-49 (2.4/12 vs. 2.1/11) to score new season highs for the 2nd night in a row.

Part 2 of "The Bachelor" finale grew over the finale on the year-ago night (8.2 million and 2.4/11 on 3/12/19) by 4% in Total Viewers and held even year to year in Adults 18-49. In fact, "The Bachelor" finale marked the series' most-watched telecast on any night in 4 years and matched its highest-rated telecast in 3 years - since the 2016 and 2017 finales, respectively (on 3/14/16 and 3/13/17).

"The Bachelor" finale ranked as Tuesday's dominant No. 1 program in Adults 18-49 (2.4/12), more than doubling runner-up NBC's "This Is Us" (+118% - 1.1/5). In fact, "The Bachelor" outdelivered the combined deliveries of the night's No. 2 and No. 3 shows by 14% in Adults 18-49 (2.1/10 for "This Is Us" and CBS' "NCIS" combined).

During its final half-hour, "The Bachelor" finale averaged 8.9 million viewers and a 2.6/12 in Adults 18-49. In fact, "The Bachelor" grew from its first half-hour to its final half-hour by 6% in Total Viewers (8.4 million to 8.9 million) and by double digits in Adults 18-49 (+13% - 2.3/12 to 2.6/12). In addition, during its final half-hour at 9:30 p.m., "The Bachelor" outdelivered CBS (with "FBI"), NBC (with "This Is Us") and FOX (with "Empire") combined by 4% in Adults 18-49 (2.6/12 vs. 2.5/12).

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 3/10/20.





