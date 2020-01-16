RATINGS: Paramount Network's 68 WHISKEY is #1 Cable Drama Premiere

68 Whiskey, Paramount Network's new scripted series, ranks as the #1 cable drama premiere for L+SD viewing among M25-54 (.55 rating) and M18-49 (.37 rating) during the Current TV season, which started on September 23, 2019.

The series from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Television and CBS Television Studios drew 1.2 million total viewers on January 15, including the 10 p.m. ET/PT premiere and one encore each on CMT and Paramount Network. The Paramount Network premiere drew an average audience of 866,000 total viewers.

Across all key demos, the 10 p.m. series premiere drove double to triple digit ratings increases compared to the same time period from a year ago on Paramount Network (all ratings are L+SD):

P25-54 premiere rating: .48, +213% from a year ago

M25-54 premiere rating: .55, +217% from a year ago

W25-54 premiere rating: .40, +207% from a year ago

P18-49 premiere rating: .33, +105% from a year ago

M18-49 premiere rating: .37, +110% from a year ago

W18-49 premiere rating: .30, +98% from a year ago

P2+ total viewers: 866,000, +290% from a year ago

On social media, 68 WHISKEY ranked as the #1 cable drama program of Wednesday based on total Facebook and Twitter video views. The series generated 4.5 million total views and 11,000 total engagements on Wednesday, across all platforms and pages.

68 Whiskey airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. In the all-new January 22 episode, Roback, Davis, and Petrocelli make their way back to base through treacherous desert; Roback makes a grand gesture to help out Alvarez, complicating things with Durkin; and Holloway takes a special interest in one of her patients.

Blending intense drama with irreverent humor, 68 WHISKEY follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed "The Orphanage." Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through. 68 WHISKEY stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler.

Emmy(R) Award-nominated series creator, showrunner and series writer Roberto Benabib (Weeds, The Brink, Ally McBeal) executive produces along with Oscar(R)-winner Brian Grazer, Oscar(R)-winner Ron Howard and Imagine Television President Samie Kim Falvey. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli television series Charlie Golf One, from which 68 WHISKEY has been adapted, also executive produces, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror (United Studios of Israel), Danna Stern (yes Studios), Francie Calfo and Michael Lehmann.

68 Whiskey is the first series to premiere from Paramount Network's ambitious 2020 scripted slate. The slate is headlined by Yellowstone, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and starring Costner, which is set to debut its third season later in summer 2020.

Exclusive content from the series is available on the @68Whiskey social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and as well as the Paramount Network Youtube channel and paramountnetwork.com.





