RATINGS: Packers-Chiefs Thriller is Most-Watched Sunday Night Football Game on a World Series Night Since 2015

The Green Bay Packers' 31-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of first-place teams on NBC's SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 18.8 million viewers - marking the most-watched SNF game against the WORLD SERIES since 2015. The 2015 Week 8 SNF game was headlined by Peyton Manning and the 6-0 Denver Broncos defeating Aaron Rodgers and the 6-0 Green Bay Packers in only the fourth meeting in NFL history between clubs with records of 6-0 or better (23.1 million viewers).

Final numbers will be available Tuesday morning, but SNF is expected to easily win primetime as the most-watched (18.3 million TV-only) and highest-rated (10.4/20) program of the night. In addition, SNF topped the WORLD SERIES in 38 of 42 metered markets (90%) last night (Sacramento and San Francisco unavailable).

The Packers-Chiefs TAD of 18.8 million viewers across NBC TV, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital platforms, represents a 31% increase over last year's Week 8 game (14.4 million for Saints-Vikings), according to fast national data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

NBC's SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL is averaging 20.3 million viewers across all platforms this season - the best start for the series through Week 8 (nine games) since 2015, and up 5% from the same point last season (19.2 million viewers).

The Average Minute Audience (AMA) for Sunday night's live stream via NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms was 472,000 viewers - up 95% vs. last year's Week 8 SNF game (242,000 for Saints-Vikings). NBC Sports Digital's AMA of 486,000 viewers for SNF through Week 8 is up 38% from the same point last season (351,000 viewers), and its best ever through eight weeks.

Last night's game (8:23 p.m.-11:29 p.m. ET) registered a national TV household rating of 10.4/20, and peaked at 20.0 million TV viewers from 9:45-10 p.m. ET.





