RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in All Key Measures for Third Consecutive Week

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (921,000), Adults 25-54 (283,000) and Adults 18-49 (194,000) for the 3rd consecutive week for the week of Jan. 11, 2021, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" led CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (902,000, 230,000 and 156,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+19,000), Adults 25-54 (+53,000) and Adults 18-49 (+38,000).

In addition, "Nightline" beat NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (804,000, 245,000 and 173,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+117,000), Adults 25-54 (+38,000) and Adults 18-49 (+21,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" (309,000 and 216,000, respectively) is beating CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (249,000 and 173,000, respectively) by its largest season margins in Adults 25-54 (+60,000) and Adults 18-49 (+43,000) in 5 years - since the 2015-2016 season. In addition, "Nightline" leads the CBS program in Total Viewers (+7,000 - 991,000 vs. 984,000).

In addition, "Nightline" is slashing its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Adults 25-54 (-65% - 23,000 vs. 65,000) and Adults 18-49 (-77% - 11,000 vs. 47,000) versus the same point last season, posting its closest-ever performance with the NBC program in both measures since the two programs aired in their current time periods - since the 2014-2015 season.

NOTE: On Friday (1/15/21), NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was retitled to "Seth Meyers-SM" due to being a repeat airing. The telecast is excluded from THE WEEKLY and season averages. NBC's weekly averages are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of Jan. 11, 2021:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 921,000 283,000/0.2 194,000/0.1

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 902,000 230,000/0.2 156,000/0.1

NBC's "Late Night" 804,000 245,000/0.2 173.,000/0.1

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/11/21), Previous Week (w/o 1/4/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/13/20). Most Current: 2020-2021 Season (9/21/20 - 1/17/21) and 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19 - 1/19/20). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.