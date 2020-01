RATINGS: NFC Championship Puts FOX on Top

FOX (28.063 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 8.2, #1) overshadowed the competition on Sunday thanks to its coverage of the "NFC Championship" (34.133 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 10.0, #1) and the launch of "9-1-1: Lone Star" (9.852 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.7, #2).

CBS (4.971 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) was a distant second with its mix of "60 Minutes" (8.142 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3), "NCIS" (4.342 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "FBI" (3.709 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (3.692 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Next up was ABC (2.927 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with a new "America's Funniest Home Videos" (3.886 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), the season finale of "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (2.790 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), the Friday-bound "Shark Tank" (2.717 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4) and a repeat "Shark Tank" (2.316 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Meanwhile, NBC (1.903 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) opted for encores of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (1.879 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12), "Ellen's Game of Games" (1.723 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) and another "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.130 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

And finally, the return of "Batwoman" (0.777 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and "Supergirl" (0.830 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) on The CW (0.803 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.





