RATINGS: NBC Wins the September-to-May Season in 18-49 for the 5th Time in 6 Years

NBC has clinched first place for the traditional September-to-May season in primetime's key demographic of adults 18-49, marking the network's fifth win in six years.

In total viewers, NBC ranks #2, and, excluding sports, is running the closest it's been to first place at this point in the season in 16 years.

With three nights left to count in the traditional season, NBC is averaging a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49, versus a 1.5 for CBS, a 1.5 for FOX and a 1.2 for ABC, according to "most current" averages from Nielsen Media Research through 34 completed weeks of the season. The traditional season ends this Wednesday, May 22.

NBC's primary focus remains the full 52-week season that ends in September, with NBC well-positioned to win that full season this year for a sixth year in a row in adults 18-49.

"Since taking on this role, our mantra has been stability without complacency. Winning the season for the fifth time in six years gives us the strong foundation we need to take some big swings in the future" said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment. "It's a mark of the underlying strength of our schedule that in a year with no Super Bowl, Olympics or 'Thursday Night Football,' we remained the network to beat, making us bullish about the season ahead."

For the conventional September-to-May season, NBC not only wins in adults 18-49 counting all programs, it also ranks #1 counting entertainment programming only, as well as scripted programs only and alternative programs only.

Pacing NBC's top-ranking regular lineup this season were broadcast television's #1 primetime series in 18-49 and total viewers, "Sunday Night Football"; broadcast television's #1 drama in 18-49, "This Is Us"; the #1 and #2 new scripted series in 18-49, "Manifest" and "New Amsterdam"; and the #1 alternative series in total viewers, "America's Got Talent: The Champions," which is the most-watched new alternative series in since the launch of "Little Big Shots" in 2016.

NBC's lineup also excelled on Wednesday nights, where the "Chicago" dramas ranked #1 for the night in total viewers, marking the first time in 16 years NBC has ranked as Wednesday's most-watched network. All three "Chicago" dramas are delivering their most-watched seasons ever. And on Thursday, NBC's schedule continues to deliver some of the most critically acclaimed and most upscale comedies on television

In total viewers, NBC will finish the conventional September-to-May season ranking #2, and, excluding sports, is running within 1.533 million viewers of first place, the network's most competitive finish among overall viewers, excluding sports, since trailing by 759,000 in 2002-03.

Among all programs, NBC has won the season not only in adults 18-49, but also ranks #1 among the Big 4 networks in 18-34 (tie) and all key adult-female demographics. Excluding sports, NBC wins in adults 18-49 and is #1 or tied for #1 in adults 25-54, adults 18-34, men 18-34 and all key adult-female demos.

2018-19 Primetime Averages thru 34 Weeks, "Most Current"

Adult 18-49 Rating

NBC... 1.6

CBS... 1.5

Fox... 1.5

ABC... 1.2

CW... 0.4

Total Viewers

CBS... 8.9 million

NBC... 7.2 million

ABC... 5.6 million

Fox... 5.4 million

CW... 1.3 million





