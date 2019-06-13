RATINGS: NBC Wins Wednesday with STANLEY CUP FINALS

NBC (8.247 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.5, #1) and St. Louis Blues were the big winners on Wednesday with the "Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7" (8.247 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.5, #1).

ABC (4.387 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was the silver draw with its game show lineup of "Press Your Luck" (4.883 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2), "Card Sharks" (4.395 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) and "Match Game" (3.883 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4).

Next up was FOX (2.436 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with a new "MasterChef" (2.758 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #6) and the debut of "First Responders Live" (2.114 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.727 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up originals of "The Amazing Race 31" (4.616 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) and "NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget" (3.425 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) plus a new "SWAT" (3.139 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, a repeat "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.866 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and a new "Jane the Virgin" (0.655 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.761 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+12.50% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. 6/11/19)

0.00% - THE AMAZING RACE 31

0.00% - MasterChef

0.00% - NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget

0.00% - Jane the Virgin

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+177.78% - Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7 (vs. Various)

+60.00% - THE AMAZING RACE 31 (vs. Bull (Repeat))

+38.46% - CARD SHARKS (vs. Modern Family/American Housewife (Repeats))

+33.33% - MATCH GAME (vs. SHARK TANK (Repeat))

+28.57% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. THE GOLDBERGS (Repeats))

0.00% - NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget (vs. SEAL TEAM (Repeat))

-30.00% - MasterChef

-33.33% - JANE THE VIRGIN (vs. The Originals)

-54.55% - FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.9/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.5/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.6/4; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.5/3 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.2/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.2/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





Related Articles View More TV Stories