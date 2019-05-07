RATINGS: NBC Ties For #1 For The Primetime Week Of April 29-May 5 In 18-49

NBC has tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in primetime results for the week of April 29-May 5 in the key demographic of adults 18-49, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research. NBC also tied for the weeklong win in adults 18-34 and adults 25-54 and led the week outright in all key adult-female demos.

Excluding sports, NBC won the week outright among the Big 4 in adults 18-49 and was #1 outright in all other key demos except men 25-54, where it tied for #1.

Wednesday's "Billboard Music Awards" on NBC was the #2 primetime telecast of the week on ABC, CBS, NBC or FOX and was the #1 entertainment program on those nets. Monday's "The Voice" and Saturday's Blue Jackets-Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Playoff hockey tied for #7 and "Superstore" and Tuesday's "Voice" tied for #17.

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 (tie) adults 18-34 (tie) and all key adult-female demographics. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.483 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 706,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 32 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," April 29-May 5

NBC...0.9

ABC...0.9

CBS...0.7

Fox...0.7

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...6.0 million

ABC...4.6 million

NBC...4.5 million

Fox...2.6 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.6

Fox...1.5

CBS...1.5

ABC...1.3

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...9.0 million

NBC...7.3 million

ABC...5.7 million

Fox...5.5 million

CW...1.3 million

NBC highlights for the week of April 29-May 5:

Monday

NBC tied for the Monday win among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and won the night outright among those nets in adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"The Voice" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) scored as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, total viewers, adults 25-54 and most other key categories.

"Live Plus 35 Day Plus Digital" Ratings: Monday's "The Voice" has grown by +77% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.71 to a 3.02).

"The Enemy Within" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the hour among the ABC, CBS and NBC dramas in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, delivering a steady 0.6 rating in 18-49 for a fourth consecutive week. L+35+Digital: "Enemy Within" has increased by +198% in the 18-49 demo going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.83 to a 2.47).

Tuesday

"The Village" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) matched its 18-49 high since the show's March 19 series premiere (0.8 with a "This Is Us" lead-in) delivered its most-watched episode since that March 19 debut (4.8 million). "Village" increased its audience for a second straight week (from 3.8 million at 9 p.m. on April 16 to 4.1 million on April 23 to 4.3 million on April 30) and this week ranked #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in total viewers.

"The Voice" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 6.2 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) tied for #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in the time period in adults 18-49 and ranked #1 outright among those nets in adults 25-54 and adults 18-34. Week to week, "Voice" retained 100% in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.9) and grew in total viewers (6.331 million vs. 6.315 million).

"New Amsterdam" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 5.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8), while growing +9% in 25-54 (1.2 vs. 1.1) and +1% in total viewers (5.240 million vs. 5.175 million). "New Amsterdam" equaled its 18-49 high since March 12 (1.0 with a "This Is Us" lead-in) and delivered its most-watched episode since that same date (6.0 million).

Wednesday

NBC won the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, total viewers, adults 25-54 and all other key ratings measures.

The "2019 Billboard Music Awards," hosted by Kelly Clarkson (2.1 rating in 18-49, 8.0 million viewers overall from 8-11 p.m. ET) delivered NBC's top-rated in-season Wednesday in 18-49, excluding Olympics, since Dec. 7, 2016 (2.3, "Hairspray Live!"), jumping +110% above NBC's Wednesday season average in 18-49 (2.1 vs. 1.0, L+SD) and is up +1.5 million persons or +23% in total viewers (8.003 million vs. 6.503 million). Versus the 2018 telecast, this year's "BBMAs" grew +2% versus last year in total viewers (8.0 million vs. 7.9 million), despite moving from Sunday to Wednesday this year and not benefiting from additional viewership from an encore showing in the Western U.S. The "Billboard" event ranks as the top-rated Big 4 entertainment telecast on any night of the week in 18-49 in seven weeks, since March 12 (2.4 for the "Bachelorette" season finale), and delivered a +110% margin of victory for the night among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX (2.1 vs. 1.0 each for CBS and Fox).

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 3.0 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) jumped +0.2 of a point or +29% week to week in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.7) and+2% in total viewers (3.005 million vs. 2.953 million), to equal the show's top 18-49 rating since March 22, 2018 (1.1 in 18-49). Versus the same night last year, "Superstore" was up +13% in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.8 in the same timeslot on May 3, 2018) and +1% in total viewers (3.005 million vs. 2.969 million).L+35+Digital: "Superstore" generates 44% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #3 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule, behind only "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "A.P. Bio."

"A.P. Bio" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) equaled its season high in 18-49, increasing by +0.1 of a point or +25%week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +8% in total viewers (1.8 million vs. 1.7 million). L+35+Digital: "A.P. Bio" generates 46% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #2 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule, behind only "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 1.7 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and +98% in total viewers (1.654 million vs. 1.694 million). L+35+Digital: "B99" derives 58% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule.

"Abby's" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.5 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) increased by +0.1 of a point or +33% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and +1% in total viewers (1.489 million vs. 1.469 million). In its sixth week , "Abby's" ated within 0.1 of the show's March 28 series premiere in 18-49 (0.5).L+7+Digital: "Abby's" generates 27% of its L+7+digital 18-49 rating from digital sources.

"Law & Order: SVU" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 3.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among the ABC, CBS and ABC dramas in adults 18-49, growing +14% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.7) and +9% in total viewers (3.915 million vs. 3.625 million) to equal the show's 18-49 high since Feb. 21 (0.9). L+35+Digital: "SVU" is growing by +266% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.87 to a 3.18).

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) matched the show's season high for a Friday telecast in adults 18-49, while delivering its most-watched episode since Feb. 22 (4.341 million) and second most watched of the season. "Blacklist" also equaled NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot since Nov. 23, 2018 (0.8 with holiday specials). L+35+Digital: "Blacklist" is increasing by +204% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.55 to a 1.67

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.7 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 newsmagazine of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers ahead of ABC's "ScreenTime - Diane Sawyer Reporting" and "20/20." "Dateline" maintained 100% of the previous week's 10-11 p.m. telecast in adult 18-49 rating (0.6 vs. 0.6) and adult 25-54 rating (0.9 vs. 0.9). L+7: Friday's "Dateline" is growing by +50% this season in 18-49 rating (from a 0.58 to a 0.87) and +1.3 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Saturday

NBC Sports' 7:27-10:10 p.m. ET coverage of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey, featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins (1.2 rating in 18-49, 4.6 million viewers overall) averaged a Total Audience Delivery (including digital platforms) of 4.618 million viewers in primetime on NBC, MAKING IT the second-most watched non-Stanley Cup Final NHL game on record (since 1993). The game trails only Game 7 of the 2015 Western Conference Final between Chicago and Anaheim (4.636 million). Viewership for the May 4 Columbus-Boston Game 5 was up +7% vs. last year's Pittsburgh-Washington Game 5 (4.318 million), which also followed KENTUCKY DERBY coverage. The Columbus market delivered a 15.2 local household rating for Game 5, NBC Sports' highest rating on record for an NHL game in that market. Boston scored a 15.1 rating.

Sunday

An encore telecast of "Ellen's Game of Games" averaged a 0.5 rating in 18-49 and 2.6 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m. ET.

The third season finale of "World of Dance" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) delivered a seven-week high in total viewers, with its biggest audience since March 17 (3.7 million), and equaled the show's top 18-49 rating since its regular-slot season debut on March 3(1.0). "World" retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and grew +5% in total viewers (3.5 million vs. 3.4 million). L+35+Digital: "World Dance" generates 22% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage among NBC alternative series.

"Good Girls" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in the women 18-34 demographic. L+7: "Good Girls" is increasing by +93% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+7 (0.59 to a 1.14) and +1.7 million viewers overall (2.4 million to 4.1 million). With the addition of 35-day linear and projected non-linear ratings, the "Good Girls" figure grows to a 2.48 in 18-49, a +315% increase versus its L+SD 0.40. L+35+Digital: "Good Girls" derives 43% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage among NBC dramas.





