RATINGS: NBC, 'Sunday Night Football' Stay in Front

Here are the highlights of the 18 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (11/15/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

NBC (10.863 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.1, #1) was still the network to beat on Sunday with its mainstays "Football Night in America #1" (4.682 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.1, #7), "Football Night in America #2" (6.805 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 2.0, #T4), "Football Night in America #3" (11.139 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 3.2, #2) and "Sunday Night Football" (12.856 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.7, #1).

FOX (4.488 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2) got a boost from a full hour of "NFL Overrun" (9.188 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 2.6, #3) followed by originals from "The Simpsons" (3.390 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 1.2, #6), "Bless the Harts" (1.756 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.6, #13), "Bob's Burgers" (1.713 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T10) and "Family Guy" (1.691 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T10).

Next up was CBS (7.336 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with fresh installments of "60 Minutes" (12.380 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.0, #T4), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8.451 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #8) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (5.050 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T14) plus a repeat "NCIS" (3.461 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.302 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) served up its mix of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (5.029 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T10), "Supermarket Sweep" (3.264 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.8, #9), "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (2.945 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T14) and "Card Sharks" (1.969 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16).

And finally, a rebroadcast of "iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 2020" (0.438 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #18) on The CW (0.438 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - The Simpsons

+50.00% - Bless the Harts

+25.00% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

+16.67% - Bob's Burgers

+16.67% - Family Guy

+14.29% - Supermarket Sweep

+11.11% - NCIS: Los Angeles

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos

0.00% - CARD SHARKS (vs. 11/1/20)

-3.03% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-8.33% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-9.76% - Sunday Night Football

-16.67% - NCIS: New Orleans

-28.57% - 60 Minutes

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - The Simpsons

+33.33% - SUPERMARKET SWEEP (vs. Kids Say the Darndest Things)

0.00% - Bless the Harts

0.00% - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (vs. God Friended Me)

-12.50% - Bob's Burgers

-12.50% - Family Guy

-12.50% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-13.04% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-13.95% - Sunday Night Football

-15.79% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-16.67% - WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE (vs. Shark Tank)

-26.67% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-28.57% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (vs. NCIS: Los Angeles)

-39.39% - 60 Minutes

-40.00% - CARD SHARKS (vs. The Rookie)

Here are the highlights of the 21 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (11/17/19):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

NBC (11.981 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.6, #1) continued its Sunday reign with its usual mix of "Football Night in America #1" (5.511 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.5, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (8.019 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 2.3, #5), "Football Night in America #3" (12.727 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 3.8, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (13.919 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 4.3, #2).

CBS (11.693 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.1, #2) then got a giant boost from "NFL Overrun" (24.878 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.9, #1) into new episodes of "60 Minutes" (17.039 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.3, #4), "God Friended Me" (8.140 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #7), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6.455 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #12) and "Madam Secretary" (5.394 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T13).

Next up was FOX (1.774 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) with repeats of "The Simpsons" (1.788 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T13) and "Bob's Burgers" (1.371 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T13) alongside originals from "The Simpsons" (2.108 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8), "Bless the Harts" (1.647 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T13), "Bob's Burgers" (1.844 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8) and "Family Guy" (1.887 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8).

Meanwhile, ABC (4.121 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) served up its quartet of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (5.484 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8), "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (4.090 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T13), "Shark Tank" (3.314 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T13) and "The Rookie" (3.595 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #19).

And finally, fresh installments from "Batwoman" (1.018 million viewers, #20; adults 18-49: 0.3, #20) and "Supergirl" (0.801 million viewers, #21; adults 18-49: 0.2, #21) on The CW (0.909 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+312.50% - 60 Minutes

+100.00% - Madam Secretary

+66.67% - God Friended Me

+16.67% - NCIS: Los Angeles

+14.29% - America's Funniest Home Videos

+9.52% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

0.00% - Bob's Burgers

0.00% - Batwoman

0.00% - Supergirl

-6.25% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-11.11% - Family Guy

-14.29% - Kids Say the Darndest Things

-16.67% - The Rookie

-22.45% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-25.00% - Shark Tank

-27.12% - Sunday Night Football

-33.33% - Bless the Harts

-61.90% - The Simpsons

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+230.00% - 60 Minutes

+33.33% - FAMILY GUY (vs. Rel)

+25.00% - God Friended Me

0.00% - Madam Secretary

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

0.00% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-9.52% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-12.50% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-14.29% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. Dancing with the Stars: Juniors)

-16.67% - THE ROOKIE (vs. SHARK TANK (Repeat))

-18.87% - Sunday Night Football

-25.00% - Shark Tank

-27.27% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Family Guy)

-33.33% - Supergirl (vs. Charmed)

-50.00% - BLESS THE HARTS (vs. Bob's Burgers)

-50.00% - The Simpsons

Source: Nielsen Media Research

