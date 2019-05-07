RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT Wins the Week

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1 most-watched newscast for the week of April 29, leading in both the key A25-54 and A18-49 demos, according to Nielsen Media Research. Nightly News also posts growth in both demos year over year and is the only evening newscast to increase week-over-week across the board.

Nightly News averages 1.661 million among the A25-54 demo most valued by advertisers, topping CBS by +589,000 (+55%) and ABC by +22,000 (+1%). Compared to the prior week, the program is up 7% while both CBS and ABC are down, and versus the previous year, Nightly News is up 2%.

Among the younger A18-49 demo, NBC averages 1.142 million, surpassing CBS by +358,000 (+46%) and ABC by +42,000 (+4%). Nightly News is again the only evening newscast to improve week over week, up 11%, while CBS and ABC are both down. Compared to the previous year,Nightly is up the most with 9%.

Nightly News also continues at #1 season-to-date among both demos, beating CBS by +589,000 (+47%) and ABC by +34,000 (+2%).

Last week, Nightly News featured an interview with the parents of detained freelance journalist Austin Tice on World Press Freedom Day. Additionally, Holt spoke with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the United States' position on the chaos in Venezuela.

Week of 4/29/19

Nightly News ranked #1 in A25-54

Nightly News ranked #1 A18-49

2018-2019 Season-to-Date

Nightly News is the #1 evening newscast this season in A25-54 and A18-49

Program P25-54

Rtg P25-54

Imps P18-49

Rtg P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1.38 1.661 0.89 1.142 7.607 CBS EVENING NEWS 0.89 1.072 0.61 .784 5.689 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1.36 1.639 0.85 1.100 8.421





