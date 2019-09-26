RATINGS: NBC Finishes Behind THE MASKED SINGER

The fifth season premiere of "Chicago Med" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) is the #2 show of the night in total viewers behind only the season premiere of "The Masked Singer." It nearly matches "The Masked Singer" in the 8-9 p.m. hour, finishing within 45,000 persons of the timeslot lead (7.413 million vs. 7.458 million). It also maintains 100% versus where "Med" concluded last season through the May sweep (1.0 vs. 1.0 from May 8-May 22).

"Chicago Med" last season grew versus its next-day total-viewer results by +34% after 3 days of delayed digital and linear viewing, including encores up to +44% after 7 days and up to +60% after 35 days.

By the end of the season that average episode had grown to 13.1 million viewers (from 8.2 million based on next-day results).

The eighth season debut of "Chicago Fire" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) maintains +100% versus where "Fire" concluded last season with its May 22 finale (1.1 vs. 1.1) and 97% in total viewers (7.223 million vs. 7.477 million). It is the #3 show of the night in total viewers behind only the season premiere of "The Masked Singer" and "Chicago Med." It ranks #2 the timeslot in total viewers behind only the season premiere of "The Masked Singer" and ahead of ABC's "Modern Family" and "Single Parents," as well as CBS' hour of "Survivor" and "Big Brother."

Last season, "Chicago Fire" grew versus its next-day total-viewer results by +40% after 3 days of delayed digital and linear viewing, including encores, up to +52% after 7 days and up to +69% after 35 days.

By the end of the season the average had grown to 13.7 million viewers (from 8.1 million based on next-day results).

"Chicago Fire" was last season's #4 most-viewed primetime broadcast drama series (short form videos), generating 45 million views across Youtube and Facebook.

The seventh season debut of "Chicago P.D." (1.1 rating in 18-49, 6.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) wins the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in total viewers, beating ABC's series premiere of "Stumptown" and CBS' final hour of the "Big Brother" finale. It matches the show's highest 18-49 rating since the Feb. 20 "Fire-P.D." Crossover (1.4). It grows +22% versus where "P.D." concluded last season with its May 22 finale (1.1 vs. 0.9) and +0.2% in total viewers (6.520 million vs. 6.505 million).

It is also the #4 show of the night in total viewers behind only the season premiere of "The Masked Singer," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."

Last season, "Chicago P.D." grew versus its next-day total-viewer results by +52% after 3 days of delayed digital and linear viewing, including encores, up to +68% after 7 days and up to +90% after 35 days.

By the end of the season that average had increased to 13.4 million viewers(from 7.0 million based on next-day results).

In Late-Night Metered Markets Wednesday Night:

In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.2/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.9/6.

In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.5/3.

From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.2/5 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.1/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

NOTE: Primetime results are based on "fast affiliate time period" data from Nielsen Media Research. All ratings are "live plus same day" unless otherwise indicated.





