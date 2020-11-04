RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Ties a Season High in Households

During the week of Oct. 19, 2020.

During the week of Oct. 19, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" soared over the prior week by 19% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.6 rating) to match its highest-rated week of the season. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" also grew week to week by 18% in Total Viewers (2.587 million vs. 2.190 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" stood as the week's No. 1 Syndicated talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating), tying "Dr. Phil." In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked or tied as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show in each of its seven weeks of the new season in Women 25-54.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" delivered double-digit gains over the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" in Households (+12% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.7 rating), Total Viewers (+12% - 2.587 million vs. 2.311 million), Women 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and in the key news demo of Adults 25-54 (+20% - 0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 daytime talk show - Syndicated or network - among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 10/19/20 and 10/12/20 and 2020-2021 season (9/7-10/25/20). Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

Photo Credit: David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment*

