RATINGS: DATELINE & a NINJA Encore Tie as the #1 Show of the Night, It's the Most-Watched Friday NINJA Encore of the Summer

NBC ranks #1 among the Big 4 Friday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and every other key demographic (including a tie in men 18-34). Note the NBC station in San Francisco carried Major League Baseball.

An encore telecast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) is tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 with "Dateline NBC." It is currently up +20% versus last week's encore in this timeslot in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and +21% in total viewers (2.853 million vs. 2.353 million). The show matches the highest 18-49 rating this summer among 14 "Ninja" Friday encores and in total viewers hits a new summer high. In the two-hour timeslot, the show ranks #1 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and every other key demographic (including a tie in men 18-34).

The preliminary 0.6 in 18-49 and 2.853 million viewers for Friday's "Ninja Warrior" rebroadcast combine with the episode's Sept. 2 original (0.8 in 18-49, 4.469 million viewers) for a total of a 1.4 rating in 18-49 and 7.322 million viewers. This will add significant viewership via linear and non-linear delayed viewing and encores - "Ninja Warrior" is growing by +133% in adults 18-49 and +4.9 million viewers overall versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens, to a 2.06 rating in 18-49 and 9.5 million persons in L+35+Digital+Encores.

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) is tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 with NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" encore and is the night's #1 show outright on those nets in the key news demographic of adults 25-54. "Dateline" is delivering the show's highs for a Friday edition in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers since July 12 (0.6 in 18-49, 0.9 in 25-54, 3.378 million viewers). The last time "Dateline" topped last night's 18-49 and 25-54 results was June 7 (0.7 in 18-49, 1.0 in 25-54). The show grows +20% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5), +29% in adults 25-54 (0.9 vs. 0.7) and +26% in total viewers (3.313 million vs. 2.627 million).

"Dateline" is #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and all other key demos (including ties in adults 18-34 and men 18-34), and is the #1 newsmagazine of the night on the Big 4 in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. It will add substantial viewership via time-shifting and VOD - through the traditional September-to-May season, Friday's "Dateline" grew by +51% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.57 to a 0.86) and more than +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.





