RATINGS: CREEPSHOW is a Monster Hit for AMC's SHUDDER

The new Creepshow TV series is a monster hit for Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. The series has set records across the board since its Sept. 26 premiere in terms of viewers, subscriber acquisitions and total minutes streamed:

· Since Creepshow premiered on September 26, 54% of all members on Shudder's direct-to-consumer platforms* have viewed an episode of the series. As new episodes premiere weekly through Halloween, this number will continue to rise.

· Episode 1 had more minutes streamed in its opening weekend (September 26-29) than any title in Shudder's history, nearly equal to the #2, #3 and #4 titles combined.

· The first week of Creepshow set a record for total minutes streamed on the service... a record that has been broken in each of the three weeks since.

· The series is bringing in record numbers of new Shudder members, so far delivering the 14 best subscriber acquisition days in Shudder history, and 21 of the top 25 days.

· Creepshow has been as big a hit with critics as it has with fans. At 96% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, it is one of the best-reviewed new shows of 2019.

"Creepshow is a breakout series that's hit the trifecta for streaming services: Shudder members love it, critics love it and it's driving record numbers of new subscribers," said Shudder GM Craig Engler. "Greg Nicotero and his team have delivered an amazing show that honors the original movie by George A. Romero and Stephen King while forging an identity that's uniquely its own."

The series' fifth episode, starring Bruce Davison and David Arquette, will premiere this Thursday, October 24. Creepshow's season finale, featuring horror legend Tom Savini directing an adaptation of Joe Hill's story "By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain," will premiere on October 31.

Creepshow is executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.

Creepshow stars David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural) and features adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others.

Shudder's Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

*Direct-to-consumer platforms include Shudder's apps and website, including Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and web. Full data for partner platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Channels, is not yet available.





