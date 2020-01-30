RATINGS: CBS Tops Both Viewers & Demos on Wednesday

CBS (5.815 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was the network to beat on a low key Wednesday with its mix of "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020" (7.151 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "Criminal Minds" (5.880 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) and "SWAT" (4.414 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4).

Second place went to NBC (4.253 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with its repeat trio of "Chicago Med" (4.670 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "Chicago Fire" (4.289 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "Chicago PD" (3.801 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Sharing the silver was ABC (3.121 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) and its mix of "The Goldbergs" (3.980 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2), "Schooled" (2.904 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), a repeat "Modern Family" (2.554 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), "Single Parents" (2.415 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and the special "Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown" (3.436 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.543 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up its own special "Harry & Meghan: THE ROYALS in Crisis" (3.312 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) alongside repeats of "Last Man Standing" (2.116 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #13) and "Outmatched" (1.432 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #14).

And finally, The CW (0.693 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with originals from "Riverdale" (0.743 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15) and "Nancy Drew" (0.642 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #16).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - SWAT

+28.57% - Criminal Minds

+12.50% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - Schooled

0.00% - Riverdale

0.00% - Nancy Drew

-16.67% - Single Parents

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+63.64% - CRIMINAL MINDS (vs. The Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon (Repeats))

-12.50% - SWAT (vs. Criminal Minds)

-16.67% - SUPER BOWL Greatest Commercials 2020 (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)

-16.67% - Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown (vs. Match Game)

-30.00% - Schooled

-30.77% - The Goldbergs

-37.50% - Single Parents

-50.00% - Riverdale

-50.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)

-58.33% - Harry & Meghan: THE ROYALS in Crisis (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back)





