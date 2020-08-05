RATINGS: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Special Tops Charts for NBC on Tuesday

NBC had 5.355 million viewers on Tuesday.

NBC (5.355 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was once again the network to beat on Tuesday thanks to the "America's Got Talent: 15th Anniversary Special" (6.083 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) and a new "World of Dance" (3.900 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2).

CBS (3.998 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #2) was a distant second with its mix of "NCIS" (4.941 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3), "FBI" (4.055 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) and the special "John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero" (2.998 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5).

Next up was ABC (1.830 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with repeats of "Modern Family" (2.235 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5), another "Modern Family" (1.719 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5), "Black-ish" (1.405 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5) and "Mixed-ish" (1.386 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5) plus a new "What Would You Do?" (2.117 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.084 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) served up repeats of "Hell's Kitchen" (1.352 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5) and "Prodigal Son" (0.816 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12).

And finally, The CW (0.623 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with its duo of "DC's Stargirl" (0.841 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "Tell Me a Story" (0.406 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - World of Dance

0.00% - DC's Stargirl

0.00% - Tell Me a Story

-40.00% - What Would You Do?

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - DC's Stargirl (vs. Pandora)

0.00% - John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero (vs. Blood & Treasure)

-14.29% - WHAT WOULD YOU DO? (vs. BLESS THIS MESS (Repeats))

-22.22% - WORLD OF DANCE (vs. Bring the Funny)

-42.86% - America's Got Talent: 15th Anniversary Special (vs. America's Got Talent)

-50.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. The 100)

