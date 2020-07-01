RATINGS: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Once Again Puts NBC on Top on Monday

NBC (6.957 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) coasted to another victory on Tuesday behind fresh installments of "America's Got Talent" (8.338 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) and "World of Dance" (4.196 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2).

CBS (4.570 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) was a distant second with repeats of "NCIS" (5.203 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "FBI" (4.584 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (3.922 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Next up was FOX (1.339 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (1.336 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and a second hour of "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (1.343 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.944 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up repeats of "Modern Family" (2.397 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), another "Modern Family" (1.816 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9), "Black-ish" (1.447 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "Mixed-ish" (1.316 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) plus the season finale of "The Genetic Detective" (2.346 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.689 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) wrapped the night with "DC's Stargirl" (1.011 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "Barry Brewer: Chicago I'm Home" (0.367 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - World of Dance

0.00% - The Genetic Detective

0.00% - DC's Stargirl

-7.69% - America's Got Talent

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - America's Got Talent (vs. America's Got Talent: Best of Auditions)

+14.29% - WORLD OF DANCE (vs. Songland)

0.00% - DC's Stargirl (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

-25.00% - THE GENETIC DETECTIVE (vs. Modern Family/Black-ish (Repeats))

