RATINGS: ABC Wins Demos; CBS Tops Viewers on Sunday

ABC (6.122 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) led the demo race on Sunday with a repeat "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.965 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2) followed by new episodes of "American Idol" (7.196 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "The Rookie" (5.131 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2).

CBS (6.831 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) was the silver draw with its quartet of "60 Minutes" (9.251 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2), "God Friended Me" (5.945 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6.449 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #6) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (5.677 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

Next up was FOX (1.657 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with repeats of "The Simpsons" (3.439 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5) and "Bob's Burgers" (1.069 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16) alongside originals from "The Simpsons" (1.607 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7), "Duncanville" (1.073 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13), "Bob's Burgers" (1.304 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7) and "Family Guy" (1.451 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.344 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up an encore of "Little Big Shots" (2.427 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16) followed by fresh installments of "Little Big Shots" (3.106 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13), "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (1.950 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13) and "Good Girls" (1.895 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

And finally, The CW (0.725 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with new episodes of "Batwoman" (0.774 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T18) and "Supergirl" (0.676 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T18).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - Good Girls

+14.29% - The Rookie

0.00% - American Idol

0.00% - NCIS: New Orleans

0.00% - Family Guy

0.00% - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

0.00% - Duncanville

0.00% - Batwoman (vs. 2/23/20)

0.00% - Supergirl (vs. 2/23/20)

-11.11% - 60 Minutes

-14.29% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-16.67% - God Friended Me

-16.67% - The Simpsons

-16.67% - Bob's Burgers

-20.00% - Little Big Shots

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. Shark Tank)

0.00% - American Idol

0.00% - Supergirl (vs. Charmed)

0.00% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (vs. Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul)

-16.67% - Good Girls

-16.67% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (vs. Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul)

-16.67% - God Friended Me

-28.57% - FAMILY GUY (vs. FAMILY GUY (Repeat))

-33.33% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)

-37.50% - The Simpsons

-44.44% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Family Guy)

-50.00% - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (vs. World of Dance)

-50.00% - Duncanville (vs. Bob's Burgers)

-50.00% - LITTLE BIG SHOTS (vs. World of Dance)





