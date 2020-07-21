Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: ABC Ranks No. 1 on Thursday in Adults 18-49 With Top 3 Broadcast Series

Jul. 21, 2020  
ABC Thursday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 3.5 million and 0.6/4 in AD18-49):

With its "Summer Fun & Games" lineup, ABC won Thursday in Adults 18-49 (0.6/4), ranking as the night's No. 1 network for the 8th time in 9 weeks. ABC claimed each of the night's Top 3 broadcast series in Adults 18-49 with "Holey Moley" (0.7/5), "Don't" (0.6/4) and "To Tell the Truth" (0.5/4), respectively.

  • "Holey Moley" ranked as Thursday's No. 1 show among Adults 18-49 (0.7/5) on 7 of its 8 original telecasts this summer (with ABC's "Don't" taking the top spot on 6/11/20). "Holey Moley" was the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8:00 p.m. hour on each of its 8 original telecasts in Adults 18-49. "Holey Moley" also stood as the No. 1 show in the hour in Total Viewers (3.9 million).

  • "Don't" ranked No. 1 in Thursday's 9 o'clock hour for its 5th consecutive original telecast among Adults 18-49 (0.6/4).

  • "To Tell the Truth" won Thursday's 10:00 p.m. hour for its 8th original telecast in a row with Adults 18-49 (0.5/4).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 7/16/20.


