RATINGS: ABC Ranks No. 1 on Thursday in Adults 18-49 With Top 3 Broadcast Series

"Holey Moley" ranked as Thursday's No. 1 show among Adults 18-49 (0.7/5) on 7 of its 8 original telecasts this summer (with ABC's "Don't" taking the top spot on 6/11/20). "Holey Moley" was the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8:00 p.m. hour on each of its 8 original telecasts in Adults 18-49. "Holey Moley" also stood as the No. 1 show in the hour in Total Viewers (3.9 million).