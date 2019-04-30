RATINGS: ABC Is Number One for the 2nd Week in a Row

During the week of April 22, 2019, ABC finished No. 1 in prime time among Adults 18-49 (0.8/4-tie), ranking as the No. 1 broadcast net for the 2nd week in a row.

Rankings: ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the week's No. 2 broadcast TV show in Adults 18-49, behind only the series-finale-nearing CBS' "The Big Bang Theory." In fact, ABC delivered 3 of the Top 10 broadcast TV shows in Adults 18-49: "American Idol-Sun" - No. 2, "NFL Draft on ABC" - No. 5 and "America's Funniest Home Videos" - No. 8. In addition, "American Idol" placed among the Top 5 most-watched TV shows overall (No. 5), standing as TV's No. 1 unscripted series and drawing more viewers than NBC's "The Voice" for the first time this season.

Editors, please note: ABC's "American Idol-Sun" (4/28/19) adjusted up in the Live + Same Day National numbers to 8.7 million viewers and a 1.6/7 in Adults 18-49 (from the initially reported 7.9 million and 1.4/6), marking the show's most-watched telecast this season and its 2nd highest young adult rating, trailing only its season premiere and by just 1-tenth.

WEEK NO. 31: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS

No.1 ABC 0.8 No.1 CBS 5,820,000

No.1 NBC 0.8 No.2 NBC 4,400,000

No.3 CBS 0.7 No.3 ABC 3,960,000

No.4 FOX 0.6 No.4 FOX 2,540,000

No.5 CW 0.2 No.5 CW 870,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 4/22/19.





