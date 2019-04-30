RATINGS: ABC Is Number One for the 2nd Week in a Row
During the week of April 22, 2019, ABC finished No. 1 in prime time among Adults 18-49 (0.8/4-tie), ranking as the No. 1 broadcast net for the 2nd week in a row.
Rankings: ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the week's No. 2 broadcast TV show in Adults 18-49, behind only the series-finale-nearing CBS' "The Big Bang Theory." In fact, ABC delivered 3 of the Top 10 broadcast TV shows in Adults 18-49: "American Idol-Sun" - No. 2, "NFL Draft on ABC" - No. 5 and "America's Funniest Home Videos" - No. 8. In addition, "American Idol" placed among the Top 5 most-watched TV shows overall (No. 5), standing as TV's No. 1 unscripted series and drawing more viewers than NBC's "The Voice" for the first time this season.
Editors, please note: ABC's "American Idol-Sun" (4/28/19) adjusted up in the Live + Same Day National numbers to 8.7 million viewers and a 1.6/7 in Adults 18-49 (from the initially reported 7.9 million and 1.4/6), marking the show's most-watched telecast this season and its 2nd highest young adult rating, trailing only its season premiere and by just 1-tenth.
WEEK NO. 31: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS
No.1 ABC 0.8 No.1 CBS 5,820,000
No.1 NBC 0.8 No.2 NBC 4,400,000
No.3 CBS 0.7 No.3 ABC 3,960,000
No.4 FOX 0.6 No.4 FOX 2,540,000
Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 4/22/19.