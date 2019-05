RATINGS: ABC, AMERICAN IDOL Continue Demo Reign on Sunday

ABC (5.934 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) was the demo champ for the fifth consecutive week with its mix of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (5.598 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2), "American Idol" (7.105 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) and the season finale of "Shark Tank" (3.929 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3).

CBS (5.115 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) then was the silver draw with its lineup of "60 Minutes" (7.441 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "The Red Line" (3.917 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11), another "The Red Line" (3.354 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14) and "NCIS: Los Angeles" (5.750 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Next up was NBC (2.195 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) with encores of "The Secret Life of Pets" (2.365 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.010 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11) plus a new "Good Girls" (2.041 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.194 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) offered up a rebroadcast of "Paradise Hotel" (0.539 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T16) followed by the season finales of "The Simpsons" (1.435 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9), "Bob's Burgers" (1.429 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "Family Guy" (1.779 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and a repeat "Family Guy" (1.442 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

And finally, The CW (0.872 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the night with new episodes of "Supergirl" (1.092 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14) and "Charmed" (0.652 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T16).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - NCIS: Los Angeles

+16.67% - 60 Minutes

+14.29% - Shark Tank

+11.11% - America's Funniest Home Videos

0.00% - American Idol

0.00% - Family Guy

0.00% - THE RED LINE - 8:00

0.00% - THE RED LINE - 9:00

0.00% - Supergirl

0.00% - Charmed

-14.29% - Bob's Burgers

-20.00% - Good Girls

-28.57% - The Simpsons

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - SHARK TANK (vs. Deception)

0.00% - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (vs. Madam Secretary)

-12.50% - 60 Minutes

-16.67% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-25.00% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

-30.00% - Family Guy

-31.25% - American Idol

-33.33% - GOOD GIRLS (vs. Timeless)

-44.44% - The Simpsons

-50.00% - THE RED LINE - 8:00 (vs. 60 Minutes)

-62.50% - THE RED LINE - 9:00 (vs. NCIS: Los Angeles)





