RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS: THE PARABLE OF THE PIRATE AND THE KING to Premiere on HBO Max in December

The new season will premiere on December 9.

Nov. 30, 2022  

The Peabody Award-winning HBO Original series returns for its second season when RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS: THE PARABLE OF THE PIRATE AND THE KING debuts the evening of FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 at midnight (12:00 a.m. ET) with two episodes. The six-episode season continues with two episodes airing weekly, concluding December 23.

Artist, musician, and filmmaker Terence Nance returns for a long-awaited second season of the acclaimed series RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS.

Exploring the metaphysics of Black life through avant-garde storytelling, the second season follows Terence (Terence Nance) and Najja (Alicia Pilgrim), a couple working towards healing generational wounds and reintroducing themselves to the ways of their ancestors.

Each of the six episodes explores a different dimension while presenting a rich tapestry of audio and visuals to illustrate the spiritual practice of Black liberation.

The cast includes Terence Nance (Terence), Alicia Pilgrim (Najja), Austin Smith (Xavier), and Ta'Neesha Murphy (Janaya).

Created by Terence Nance; written by Terence Nance, Jamund Washington, Kelley Robins Hicks, Mariama Diallo, Nana Mensah, Nelson-Mandela Nance & Darius Clark Monroe; executive producers Terence Nance, Jamund Washington, Tamir Muhammad, Kishori Rajan, Kelley Robins Hicks, Nina Soriano, Naima Ramos-Chapman, and Alisa Tager.

Watch the new trailer here:



