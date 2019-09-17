Quibi Remake of THE FUGITIVE Taps Kiefer Sutherland to Star

Variety reports that "24"'s Kiefer Sutherland will star in a Quibi remake of Harrison Ford's classic action movie "The Fugitive."

Sutherland plays Detective Clay Bryce who is trying to apprehend Mike Ferro, played by Boyd Holbrook. The series will be similar to the original film, with several differences.

When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he's riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro (Holbrook) just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and "tweet-now, confirm-later" journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully-and very publicly-accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop (Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him.

Sutherland starred on Broadway in a revival of "That Championship Season." He won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role on "24" as Jack Bauer, and is also known for his work as a musician, producer, and director.

Read the original story on Variety.





