Quibi Announces FLIPPED a Comedy Series Starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson

Quibi announces FLIPPED a comedy sries produced by Funny Or Die starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson.

Chronically underemployed couple Jann (Will Forte) and Cricket Melfi (Kaitlin Olson) are self-proclaimed home renovation "experts" who are more than confident they are television's next great home design celebrity duo. FLIPPED follows the clueless pair as their dreams of basic cable fame and glory are derailed when they get themselves kidnapped by members of a drug cartel (Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, and Arturo Castro) and are forced to renovate their sprawling homes.

The series is created and written by Steve Mallory and Damon Jones, who executive produce along with Ryan Case, Joe Farrell, and Jim Ziegler.

Will Forte is best known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and as the creator and star of the sitcom The Last Man on Earth.

Kaitlin Olson has starred as Dee on Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia since 2005. She also played the lead role of Mickey for two seasons on the FOX comedy series The Mick.

Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of SILICON VALLEY and Hollywood.





