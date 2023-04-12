QUEER EYE to Return For Season 7 in May

From beignets to ben-yas! The Emmy® Award-winning QUEER EYE is back for a seventh season.

The new season of QUEER EYE will premiere with seven, 45-minute episodes on May 12.

Grab your beads and let the good times roll as The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start.

The series features Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion).

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment, with Kori Kingg serving as co-executive producer.