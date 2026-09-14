Pusha T & Pharrell Williams Launch GRINDIN Coffee Brand

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Turin, Italy — Longtime friends and collaborators Terrence 'Pusha T' Thornton and Pharrell Williams have announced the launch of their new coffee brand, Grindin Coffee. Powered by and in partnership with Lavazza, the Italian roaster whose legacy in coffee quality and craftsmanship dates back to 1895, Grindin Coffee provides fuel for the everyday hustle, and for the hard workers, early risers, and late-night grinders who don't adhere to a typical 9-5.

Roasted for superior taste and uncompromising quality by the experts at Lavazza, and available exclusively at www.grindincoffee.com, Grindin's first offerings will be dark and medium roast blends, available ground or whole bean. The dark roast, sourced in Central and South America, as well as Southeast Asia, has tasting notes of cocoa, caramel, and brown spices. The medium roast, sourced in South America, has notes of bittersweet chocolate, caramel, and roasted hazelnut. Both blends are suitable for filter, espresso and cold brew methods.

Pusha and Pharrell, who developed their love of coffee during rigorous working sessions in the recording studio, the gym and on the road, aim to provide a sharp contrast to a ritualistic experience. Grindin Coffee is crafted for those who seek ignition and superior taste without compromise, the kickstart to fuel your ambitions.

'Pusha and I have been building together since the beginning,' says Pharrell Williams. 'From making 'Grindin'' back in 2002 to now, it has always been about intention and focus. Coffee has always been part of that discipline. It has been in the room with us when we create. Now it has a name.'

'P and I were waking up really early. Like 5 a.m. early,' explains Pusha T on the origins of Grindin. 'That was our routine. Alarm goes off at 5, we're up, and the first thing we're doing is black coffee or the strongest espresso we can find. That's how we were working. That was the fuel. We'd be in the studio creating, locked in, just grinding. And then from there we'd go ride twenty five miles on the bike. That was the whole rhythm, create, move, create again. Coffee was part of that whole cycle.'

Out of that creative cycle was born Pusha's instant-classic It's Almost Dry, followed by Let God Sort Em Out, the first new album in sixteen years from Clipse - Pusha's legendary duo with brother Malice - produced entirely by Pharrell. Let God Sort Em Out went on to be nominated for five Grammys - including Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year - and took home the prize for Best Rap Performance. The same night, Pharrell Williams was honored with the 2026 Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, recognizing his immense, multi-decade influence on music, fashion, and culture.

'Our customer is someone who builds things,' says Pusha. 'The kind of person who wakes up and gets to work, who works out every day, who builds a strong community around them.'

'It's all about the grind,' he continues. 'It's the first move before you build something. That's why this brand exists'

About Grindin Coffee

No one understands the business of supply, demand, and hustle more than Grammy-winning rap superstar Terrence 'Pusha T' Thornton, and super-producer, multiplatinum artist, world-renowned designer and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams.

Grindin - the new coffee brand from the longtime friends and creative partners - was born for the hustle. For years, Pusha and Pharrell have fueled their endeavors - in the studio, the atelier, the gym, as artists, designers and entrepreneurs - with the bold flavor and energizing lift of high-quality coffee. Grindin Coffee, powered by legendary Italian roaster Lavazza, shares their experience.

'Our whole rhythm is create, move, create again. Great coffee is a part of that cycle,' says Pusha T. 'Grindin Coffee is for people who are doing something. People who are moving. People who wake up and attack the day. It's not about sipping and easing into the morning. It's about ignition.'

That ignition has fueled Grammy-winning albums, award-winning designs, global tours, runway shows and more. Whenever and wherever their busy schedules and exacting tastes demand. Now, Pusha and Pharrell meet that demand with only the most trusted partner, the legendary Italian roaster Lavazza, whose 130-year heritage of craftsmanship in quality coffee is known the world over.

'It's all about the grind,' says Pusha. 'It's the first move before you build something. That's why this brand exists'

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over €3.9 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries. The Group's global presence is the result of over 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the attention to economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark to guide corporate strategies.

'Awakening a better world every morning' is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

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