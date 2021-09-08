Precious Way Joins ABC Musical Drama QUEENS

Precious Way has joined ABC's new musical drama, Queens, in a reoccurring role.

Queens is a hip-hop-themed drama from Zahir McGhee that stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy as four women in their 40s who reunite as their '90s group the Nasty Bitches for a chance to recapture their fame.

Deadline reports that Way will play JoJo, the estranged 20-year-old daughter of Brandy's character, Naomi. JoJo had begun to live with her grandmother while Naomi was chasing after her lost fame. JoJo had written Naomi off for good, until Naomi invites her to attend her comeback at one of the award shows. JoJo is dazzled by this new side of her mother, which may help lead to a reconciliation.

Following a nationwide casting search, Way was cast in Partners in Rhyme, a new series out later this year. Additionally she had been seen in the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: