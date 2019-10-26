Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot Gets New Writers

According to Spark Chronicles, the upcoming reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean has found new writers. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick has departed the team.

Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott, scriptwriters of the first four films in the original Pirates of the Caribbean saga, will now write the reboot.

Mazin is an Emmy winner and creator of Chernobyl, and Elliott is known for his work on Shrek, La Strada for Eldorado, and La Maschera Di Zorro

The reboot comes after the five existing "Pirates" films: "The Curse of the Black Pearl," "Dead Man's Chest," "At World's End," "On Stranger Tides," and "Dead Men Tell No Tales."

The new film is rumored to have a female protagonist. No word has been announced on if Johnny Depp will return to his iconic role of Jack Sparrow.

Read more on Spark Chronicles.





