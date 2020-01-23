Pia Chaozon Barlow Named SVP, Marketing for HBO Max Originals

Pia Chaozon Barlow has been named Senior Vice President of Program Marketing for HBO Max, it was announced today by Chris Spadaccini, Chief Marketing Officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, to whom she will report. It is a homecoming of sorts for Chaozon Barlow, who was responsible for launching some of HBO's most creative campaigns including Girls, Silicon Valley, BOARDWALK EMPIRE and The Newsroom, when she served as Director of Advertising & Promotions at HBO until her departure for Netflix in 2014.



"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Pia Chaozon Barlow back to the family," Spadaccini said. "Pia's innovative thinking, proven track record, collaborative spirit, and institutional knowledge of the streaming business will add tremendous value to our team as we build a new brand of Originals to differentiate HBO Max."



Chaozon Barlow will work alongside Peter Sherman, also SVP of Program Marketing for HBO Max Originals, to share responsibility for an expansive slate of upcoming shows. Each executive will be responsible for a selection of programs and tasked with guiding the overall strategy, including creative, media, events, partnerships, and social media.



"Pia and Peter make for a dynamic duo, and by dividing the slate, we'll be able to efficiently manage the business at scale, while ensuring that we have expert marketing leadership dedicated to each show," Spadaccini said.



At Netflix, Chaozon Barlow quickly established a reputation as an innovative marketer with a keen eye for building, mentoring and empowering the next generation of leaders. Over her 5 years at the company, she led integrated, global marketing campaigns across a range of genres including Drama, Comedy, Documentaries, International and Kids & Family. She most recently served as Head of Nonfiction Marketing, overseeing campaigns for such diverse programming as Queer Eye, Chef's Table, Nailed It!, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, Dave Chapelle: Sticks & Stones and Making a Murderer.



She also held a senior level theatrical marketing position at 20th Century FOX for a brief period between stints at Netflix, spearheading campaigns for acclaimed and popular films like Deadpool 2, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Greatest Showman and Love, Simon.

Before HBO Max, Sherman ran marketing strategy for TBS & TNT, focusing on initiatives that brought Science to the art of marketing and ensuring that the whole marketing organization was using the most effective data-centric tools to optimize their effectiveness in reaching the right user with the right message at exactly the right time.



Sherman joined Turner after eight years at Google, where he was most recently the product marketing lead for Youtube Gaming. In his time at Google he also launched Chromecast, Android TV, Youtube on TV, as well as the cornerstones of YouTube's monetization - TrueView ads, interest based advertising and the homepage masthead. Before that he had a career in advertising, managing the accounts for American Express, Miller, Pepsi, P&G, and Wrigley's - to name a few.





Related Articles View More TV Stories