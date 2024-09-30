Photos/Video: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for NO GOOD DEED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has announced a premiere date and first-look photos for the much-anticipated new series, No Good Deed. All eight episodes are slated to premiere Thursday, December 12th.

From acclaimed creator Liz Feldman (Dead to Me), No Good Deed follows multiple families racing to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they believe will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare.

When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles — and the real estate frenzy begins. Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they'll escape the past is to finally face it.

From Emmy-winning creator and showrunner Liz Feldman (DEAD TO ME) comes NO GOOD DEED, a series about the highs and lows of searching for a safe, happy home and just how far we're willing to go to protect ourselves and our loved ones in the process. Also starring Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Lisa Kudrow, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, Ray Romano, and Luke Wilson. Take a look at the first-look photos below!

Photo Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

