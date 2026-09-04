Photos: Yandel Debuts "DND" and "CUAL ES LA NECESIDAD" to Add Madrid Sinfónico Date

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Yandel elevated Premios Juventud 2026 in Marbella, Spain, with the exclusive debut of two unreleased tracks, 'DND' and 'Cual Es la Necesidad,' performed in symphonic format. Released under RIMAS, both singles are now available on all streaming platforms and will be featured on Yandel's upcoming studio album.

Photo Credit: Oscar Mena













The tracks were developed and recorded during his visit to London as part of his concert tour, with part of the recording process taking place at the iconic Studio One at Abbey Road, one of the world's most renowned recording studios. 'DND' and 'Cual Es La Necesidad' are just the beginning of a masterful production that aims to take the urban genre to new heights, led by one of the most respected legends in Latin music.

In addition to electrifying the Starlite stage with his performance, Yandel received the special 'Agent of Change' recognition. The distinction honors artists who use their influence to champion social causes, inspire new generations, and make a positive impact in their communities.

Yandel continues to enjoy his most successful year yet in Spain, as well as across Latin America and the United States. Earlier this week, he announced his return to Madrid's Movistar Arena for his fifth Sinfónico concert. The newly announced Sinfónico show at Movistar Arena Madrid on November 9, 2026, makes Yandel the international artist with the most performances from a single concert tour in the venue's history.

Tickets for the U.S. dates are available through various presales at yandel.com. Tickets for the international dates are now on sale.

Upcoming Sinfónico Tour Dates – Europe & Latin America

November 9, 13 & 14 – Madrid, Spain / Movistar Arena

November 27 – Puebla, Mexico / Auditorio GNP

November 28 – Cancún, Mexico / Autódromo Internacional

November 29 – Mexico City, Mexico / Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

November 30 – Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico / Arena Monterrey

United States

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA / Crypto.com Arena

September 27 – San Jose, CA / SAP Center

October 9 – Laredo, TX / Sames Auto Arena

October 10 – Houston, TX / Toyota Center

October 16 – Hidalgo, TX / Payne Arena

October 18 – El Paso, TX / UTEP Don Haskins Center

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV / PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

October 30 – San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena

November 1 – Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre

About Yandel

Yandel began his career in 1998. He is a phenomenally successful Puerto Rican vocalist, songwriter, musician, record producer, and urban artist. He took a new turn as a soloist in 2014, embarking on his 'Yandel De Líder a Leyenda VIP Tour' to sold-out houses in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Orlando, and throughout Latin America. His solo album, released in November 2013, De Líder a Leyenda, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart and #9 on the Top Rap Albums chart. It was certified Gold (Latin) by the RIAA in 2014 and received a Latin Grammy nomination. In October 2014, Yandel became the first artist of his genre to record a TV special for the prestigious network HBO Latino. He also recorded the track 'Marcando Territorio' for Catch the Throne: The Mixtape Vol. 2, the soundtrack featuring multiple artists for HBO's mega-hit series Game of Thrones.

November 2015 marked the arrival of the highly anticipated production titled Dangerous, which achieved #1 in sales during its release week. That same month, the singer/producer reached another milestone by becoming the first Latino artist to stream a live concert via Tidal and performing live at the HBO-produced Cotto vs. Canelo boxing match. His musical collaborations across the general and Hispanic markets include: J-Lo, Akon, R. Kelly, 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Eve, Nelly Furtado, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Don Omar, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Chayanne, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Maluma, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Romeo Santos, Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Feid, Luis Fonsi, Zion & Lennox, and Lele Pons, among others.

His achievements as a solo artist include two Latin Grammy Awards in 2016 (Best Urban Fusion Performance and Best Urban Song), a Latin American Music Award (Album of the Year), and numerous BMI Awards.

In 2018, Yandel surprised his fans by announcing a tour with his long-time friend and collaborator Wisin. The duo kicked off the first of eight record-breaking concerts at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, making history as the artists with the most sold-out shows in that arena.

As a soloist, Yandel has scored 16 #1 hits on Billboard's Top Latin Airplay chart. In March 2019, he released his sixth solo album titled THE ONE. In 2018, he recorded the duo album Los Campeones del Pueblo / The Big Leagues with Wisin, followed by his solo album QUIEN CONTRA MÍ 2 in the summer of 2020.

In May 2021, Yandel received 16 Platinum and 4 Gold certifications from the RIAA for his hits. In December 2022, he broke records in Puerto Rico with 14 concerts during the 'La Última Misión' tour, marking the farewell of the Wisin & Yandel duo. His studio album R3SISTENCIA received Gold Certification from the RIAA in May 2023. The Puerto Rican icon was honored at the 2024 TikTok Awards with the 'Legendary Impact Recognition' in Mexico City. In April 2024, he received the special Latin AMA Pioneering award and took home two awards for 'Yandel 150': Collaboration of the Year and Best Urban Song.

In 2024, he launched his new sneaker collection featuring the Ewing x Yandel SL33 'Cayey' and Ewing x Yandel Rogue models, as well as his studio album ELYTE. Yandel also made history as the first artist of his genre to perform a full set of his greatest hits with the FIU Symphony Orchestra. That project inspired his album SINFÓNICO (2025), and his 'Yandel Sinfónico' tour performed to sold-out venues across the US and Latin America.

Yandel received a 2026 GRAMMY nomination for Best Música Urbana Album for his live album Sinfónico (En Vivo), a joint project featuring the FIU Symphony Orchestra, with the nomination celebrating the album's blend of orchestral performance with urban music. Yandel continues his run of live performances to sold out audiences of his tour SINFÓNICO at prestigious venues all over the world.

In May Yandel gifted his hometown Cayey in Puerto Rico for a special performance of Sinfónico and was part of the first ever Amazon Music City Sessions in San Juan.

His highly anticipated new album INFINITO, was released earlier this year on Rimas Music.



Photo Credit: Oscar Mena

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