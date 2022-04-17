Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The film challenge is a weekend-long filmmaking contest, open to all, that provides a platform for new voices in the entertainment industry.

Apr. 17, 2022  

We Make Movies champions filmmakers by connecting them to a supportive community of like-minded artistic professionals Their goal is to empower our fellow filmmakers, provide a custom experience tailored to the needs of each project and artist, and ultimately bridge the gap between the filmmaker and the business of film.

The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge gives filmmakers-with and without disabilities-the opportunity to collaborate to tell unique stories that showcase disability in its many forms.

The film challenge is a weekend-long filmmaking contest, open to all, that provides a platform for new voices in the entertainment industry. Each year, aspiring storytellers are prompted to creatively write, produce and complete a short film. Challenge winners receive invaluable access to entertainment professionals, opening the door to an industry notoriously difficult to enter.

Actor Nic Novicki launched the Disability Film Challenge in 2014 in response to seeing disabilities underrepresented both in front of and behind the camera. As someone with a disability, Nic created the challenge to give aspiring filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their work and provide them with meaningful exposure.

In 2017, Nic and Easterseals Southern California joined forces to expand the challenge, now known as the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. As the leading nonprofit supporting people with disabilities, Easterseals brings additional attention to the challenge, using its numerous communications channels to encourage participation.

Dawn Grabowski

Tehana Weeks
Dawn Grabowski

Allyson Sereboff
Tehana Weeks

Meredith Thomas

Photos: WE MAKE MOVIES Makes 1st Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Film In Less Than 5 Days
Allyson Sereboff

The Cast of Super Inappropriate 2022 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Entry
Meredith Thomas

Michael Beardsley
The Cast of Super Inappropriate 2022 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Entry

Whit Spurgeon
Michael Beardsley

Dawn Grabowski
Whit Spurgeon

Meredith Thomas with Michael Beardsley
Dawn Grabowski

Dawn Grabowski with Whit Spurgeon
Meredith Thomas with Michael Beardsley

Dawn Grabowski
Dawn Grabowski with Whit Spurgeon .

Allyson Sereboff
Dawn Grabowski

Tehana Weeks, Dawn Grabowski, and Phillip Darlington
Allyson Sereboff

Photos: WE MAKE MOVIES Makes 1st Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Film In Less Than 5 Days
Tehana Weeks, Dawn Grabowski, and Phillip Darlington



