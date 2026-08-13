Photos: UNRECONCILED to Head to Dublin After Sold-Out Northampton Stop

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More than 500 people attended a performance of UNRECONCILED, a play by Jay Sefton and Mark Basquill, at the Academy of Music in Northampton. The show marked the production's final stop in the Pioneer Valley and was followed by a post-show discussion with Bessel van der Kolk, bestselling author of The Body Keeps the Score.





The Unreconciled Project is planning to bring the production to Dublin, Ireland, for performances November 2-5, with a stop at the Pavilion Theatre. Organizers describe the trip as an opportunity to 'gather for meals and theatre, see Unreconciled at the Pavilion Theatre, and explore Dublin together.'

The Unreconciled Project also announced that Kumi and Bill Martin are joining the team as Executive Producers of the fall shows in Ireland.

The Unreconciled Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by applicable law. Donors receive no goods or services in exchange for this gift.

The UNRECONCILED team is set to bring the production to Dublin for performances this fall.

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