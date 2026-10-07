Emma D'Arcy Reveals DIY Wig Got Them Cast in HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
The actor also described only getting 30 minutes to prepare lines for a separate audition.
Emma D'Arcy stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to walk through the unconventional path that led to landing a role on House of the Dragon, telling host Jimmy Fallon about making a do-it-yourself wig specifically for the audition. D'Arcy detailed the process behind the homemade piece, giving the NBC audience a look at how far they went to prepare for the part.
D'Arcy also discussed learning High Valyrian, the invented language used in the Game of Thrones universe, describing the process of picking it up alongside co-star Matt Smith. The conversation turned playful when D'Arcy quizzed Fallon on his own knowledge of the language, putting the host on the spot during the sit-down.
Beyond the House of the Dragon talk, D'Arcy revealed they had not realized they were auditioning for the film Digger until partway through the process, recalling that they were given just 30 minutes to learn their lines for the audition. The anecdote offered a glimpse into the tight turnaround actors sometimes face before stepping in front of casting panels.
Riz Ahmed, another cast member connected to Digger, separately discussed the film during his own appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW, where he spoke about adjusting to prosthetics for his role. Ahmed's conversation touched on the physical demands of the production, adding another layer of context to the project D'Arcy discussed with Fallon.
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